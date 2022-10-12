NEXT SEVEN DAYS
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12
The FungusAmongus Players of Dassel-Cokato are producing the Christmas show, “The Butterfingers Angel, Mary and Joseph, Herod the Nut, and the Slaughter of Twelve Hit Carols in a Pear Tree.” Auditions are 6:30 p.m. tonight at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. S. The plan is to read through the entire play to get to know and enjoy it — and share a few laughs and maybe tears. Adults, as well as a few teens and children, will be needed for this show. The performances will take place Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 16-18 at the Dassel History Center. For more information, email director Dave Metcalf at dmetcalf88@yahoo.com.
WEDNESAY THROUGH SATURDAY
The Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., has new fall hours. The center is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-7278.
THURSDAY, OCT. 13
Brian Pease will present “Meeker County Boys of ’61” 1:30 p.m. at the Civil War Roundtable at the Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 Marshall Ave., Litchfield. Admission is $3 for adults and free for Roundtable members. For more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911.Brian
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, OCT. 14-15
Live music by the Benjamin Raye Band 9 p.m. Friday and the Brother Jon Band Saturday, Oct. 14, both at River House Kitchen + Drinks, 122 Main St. S., Hutchinson. Future performers include: Josie Sanken, Oct. 21; The Rattlers Band, Oct. 22; South 40, Oct. 29. For more in-formation, visit www.riverhousekd.com or call 320-587-9957.
SATURDAY, OCT. 15
Enjoy fresh-from-the-garden goodness at the Hutchinson Farmers Market 8 a.m. to noon. at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.W. The market runs through October. For more information, email market-desk@hutchinsonfarmersmarket.org.
No Lines Improv is back with a new show titled “Laughtober” 7 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Admission is a freewill donation. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
SUNDAY, OCT. 16
Today’s Women of Hutchinson are sponsoring a breakfast brunch 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 720 State Highway 7, Hutchinson. All proceeds from this event will go to Fireman’s Park. Tickets are available from members of Today’s Women and the Hutchinson Fire Department.
Live music by Bill Litzau 3-6 p.m. in the courtyard at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Admission is free. Future performers include: Trent Shaw on Oct. 23; Traveled Ground on Oct. 30; Matthew Lease on Nov. 6; 100 Years of Picking on Nov. 13; Kevin Gerdes on Nov. 20 and John “A-Frame” Beck on Nov. 27. For more information, visit www.crowriver-winery.com.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19
The Hutchinson Theatre Company is calling all actors, directors and enthusiasts for Productions & Pizza 6-7 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., in downtown Hutchinson. This is an opportunity to brainstorm ideas for 2023 productions. All ages are welcome. For planning, email info@hutchtheatre. org with the number of people attending. The deadline to RSVP is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.
UPCOMING EVENTS
THURSDAY, OCT. 20
Bill Arndt is the featured speaker at the McLeod County Historical Society Annual Meeting at the museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. There is a short business meeting and election of board members at 6:30 p.m. followed by Arndt’s presentation. Admission is free and snacks will be provided. For more information, call the museum at 320-587-2109.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, OCT. 21-22
It’s Pumpkin Fest at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. This two-day event features chucking a pumpkin with the trebuchets, getting lost in the Maze and more. It’s fun for the whole family 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. For more information, visit crowriverwinery.com.
SATURDAY, OCT. 22
Cups & Conversations 9-10:30 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 800 Bluff St. N.E., Hutchinson. The October speaker represented Safe Avenue, an organization that serves as an advocate for victims of sexual abuse in our area. Admission is free. For more information, call Joan Ewald at 320-587-6090.
”Homemaking by Natasha Pestich” is the exhibit on display through Nov. 4 at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. the public is welcome to participate in an art-filled day with a printmaking workshop and opening reception. Schedule: 1-3 p.m. printmaking workshop with Natasha Pestich. Free, but registration required by calling 320-587-7278. Meet the artist reception is 5:30-7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Learn about the artist’s work during an art talk by Pestich at 6 p.m. She’ll talk about her inspiration, process and current body of work. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
The Hutchinson Public Library is hosting Bling Out a Pumpkin: 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, or 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. This is a family event. Children and teens are welcome. The library will provide pumpkins and the bling. Admission is free but advance registration is required by calling library at 320-587-2368.
Crow River Habitat for Humanity is hosting an Oktoberfest fundraiser beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. This event features live music by the Jolly Ramblers, German food, games and more. Tickets are $35. For more information, call CRHFM at 320-587-8868.
Enjoy an evening of old blues, Southern gospel and New Orleans/French Quarter music when the Everett Smithson Band takes the stage 7-9 p.m. at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave. Admission is $20 at the door. For more information, call 320-535-0829.
Live music by the Audioscars 8 p.m. at Neisen’s Bar and Grill in Biscay. For more information, call 320-864-5555.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY, OCT. 26-30
Hutchinson High School presents “Catch Me If You Can,” the fall musical, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday, at the high school auditorium, 1200 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. To buy tickets, visit tinyurl.com/ytaj8kjy.
THURSDAY, OCT. 27
The Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., is hosting Artoberfest 5-8 p.m. This event is a fundraiser and features a variety of activities for all ages including a pumpkin carving contest, pumpkin smash raffle, bake sale and more. Admission is free. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278, or visit www.hutchinsonarts.org/calendar/artoberfest.
SATURDAY, OCT. 29
Stewart Fall Craft & Gift Expo 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Cactus Jack’s along U.S. Highway 212 in Stewart. Free admission and concessions available. For more information, call Carol at 320-583-8789.
Dassel Art Tour 10 a.m.-4 p.m. This annual event starts at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. N. For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
THROUGH OCT. 29
Interested in the American Civil War? Participate in the Civil War Spy Mystery at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. This is an interactive, hands-on history mystery that’s fun for all ages. Visitors will find a variety of puzzles to solve such as word games and encrypted messages. Then use the clues found in the G.A.R. Hall to crack the mystery. The mystery is available during regular hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and noon-4 p.m. Sat-urday. Admission is free for members and children and $ 3 for nonmembers. Playing the Civil War Spy Mystery is free. For more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911.
WEEKENDS THROUGH OCT. 30
The 33rd annual Nelson Farm Pumpkin Patch Festival, 23618 CSAH 1, Litchfield, returns with a host of family-friendly activities ranging from the trebuchet and mega corn maze to antique machinery, lawn mower barrel rides, farm animals and more. Hours are 11:01a.m. to 5:01p.m. Saturday, and 12:01 to 5:01p.m. Sunday. Nelson Farm is open over MEA 11:01a.m.-5:01p.m. Thursday and Friday. For more information, visit www.nelsonfarm.com or call 320-693-7750.
— Have an event for the A&E Calendar? Local entertainment-related events are welcome and published free of charge once. Email information to Kay Johnson at johnson@hutchinsonleader.com.