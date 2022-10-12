Civil War Monument at Lake Ripley Cemetery

This month’s Civil War Roundtable features Brian Pease who will talk about the “Meeker County Boys of 1861” at 1:30 p.m. at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 Marshall Ave., Litchfield. Admission is a Roundtable membership or $3.

 File photo

NEXT SEVEN DAYS

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12

Tags