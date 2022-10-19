NEXT SEVEN DAYS
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 19
Sports Clips of Hutchinson is hosting its first Mullet Pageant 5-8 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. Proceeds from this event and $1 from all pints sold will be donated to the VFW Help a Hero Scholarship program.
The Hutchinson Theatre Company is calling all actors, directors and enthusiasts for Productions & Pizza 6-7 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., in downtown Hutchinson. This is an opportunity to brainstorm ideas for 2023 productions. All ages are welcome. For planning, email info@hutchtheatre.org with the number of people attending. The deadline to RSVP is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.
Make Your Own Papel Picado with a free art kit available at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., or at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Papel Picado is a traditional Mexican craft made by cutting designs into paper. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278 or the library at 320-587-2109.
During the month of October, tweens and teens are welcome to pick up a Take & Make Tiny Art Show kit at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Complete the artwork and return it to the library to be included in a show during November. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2109.
WEDNESAY THROUGH SATURDAY
The Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., has new fall hours. The center is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 320-587-7278
THURSDAY, OCT. 20
Bill Arndt is the featured speaker at the McLeod County Historical Society Annual Meeting at the museum, 380 School Road N.W., Hutchinson. There is a short business meeting and election of board members at 6:30 p.m. followed by Arndt’s presentation. Admission is free and snacks will be provided. For more information, call the museum at 320-587-2109.
THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY, 20-22
Interested in the American Civil War? Participate in the Civil War Spy Mystery at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. It’s a great way to spend MEA. This is an interactive, hands-on history mystery that’s fun for all ages. Visitors will find a variety of puzzles to solve such as word games and encrypted messages. Then use the clues found in the G.A.R. Hall to crack the mystery. The mystery is available during regular hours 10a.m.-4p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and noon-4p.m. Saturday. Admission is free for members and children and $ 3 for nonmembers. Playing the Civil War Spy Mystery is free. The game continues Tuesday-Saturday through October. For more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911.
THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY, OCT. 20-23
The 33rd annual Nelson Farm Pumpkin Patch Festival, 23618 CSAH 1, Litchfield, returns with a host of family-friendly activities ranging from the trebuchet and mega corn maze to antique machinery, lawn mower barrel rides, farm animals and more. Hours are 11:01a.m. to 5:01p.m. Saturday, and 12:01 to 5:01p.m. Sunday. Nelson Farm is open over MEA 11:01a.m.-5:01p.m. Thursday and Friday. For more information, visit www.nelsonfarm.com or call 320-693-7750.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, OCT. 21-22
It’s Pumpkin Fest at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. This two-day event features chucking a pumpkin with the trebuchets, getting lost in the Maze and more. It’s fun for the whole family 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. For more information, visit crowriverwinery.com.
Live music by Josie Sanken Friday night and the Rattlers Band on Saturday, both at River House Kitchen + Drinks, 122 Main St. S., Hutchinson. Next up is South 40, Oct. 29. For more in-formation, visit www.riverhousekd.com or call 320-587-9957.
SATURDAY, OCT. 22
There are gourds and more at the Hutchinson Farmers Market 8 a.m. to noon. at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.W. The market runs through October. For more information, email market-desk@hutchinsonfarmersmarket.org.
Cups & Conversations 9-10:30 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 800 Bluff St. N.E., Hutchinson. The October speaker represents Save Avenue, an organization that serves as an advocate for victims of sexual abuse in our area. Admission is free. For more information, call Joan Ewald at 320-587-6090.
The Hutchinson Public Library is hosting Bling Out a Pumpkin: 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, or 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. This is a family event. Children and teens are welcome. The library will provide pumpkins and the bling. Admission is free but advance registration is required by calling library at 320-587-2368.
Crow River Habitat for Humanity is hosting an Oktoberfest fundraiser beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. This event features live music by the Jolly Ramblers, German food, games and more. Tickets are $35. For more information, call CRHFM at 320-587-8868.
Enjoy an evening of old blues, Southern gospel and New Orleans/French Quarter music when the Everett Smithson Band takes the stage 7-9 p.m. at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave. Admission is $20 at the door. For more information, call 320-535-0829.
Live music by the Audioscars 8 p.m. at Neisen’s Bar and Grill in Biscay. For more information, call 320-864-5555.
SUNDAY, OCT. 23
Live music by Trent Shaw 3-6 p.m. in the courtyard at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Admission is free. Future performers include: Traveled Ground on Oct. 30; Matthew Lease on Nov. 6; 100 Years of Picking on Nov. 13; Kevin Gerdes on Nov. 20 and John “A-Frame” Beck on Nov. 27. For more information, visit www.crowriver-winery.com.
15th annual Rainbow Singers 15th annual Fall Concert 3 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 225 N. Holcombe Ave., Litchfield. Free admission and the public is welcome. Refreshments will be served following the concert.
UPCOMING EVENTS
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26
HAY Ministries in Hutchinson will be trick or treating for the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf. The students plan to begin about 4:30 p.m. For more information, see the story on B1.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY, OCT. 26-30
Hutchinson High School presents “Catch Me If You Can,” the fall musical, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday, at the high school auditorium, 1200 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. To buy tickets, visit tinyurl.com/ytaj8kjy.
THURSDAY, OCT. 27
The Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., is hosting Artoberfest 5-8 p.m. This event is a fundraiser and features a variety of activities for all ages including a pumpkin carving contest, pumpkin smash raffle, bake sale and more. Admission is free. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278, or visit www.hutchinsonarts.org/calendar/artoberfest.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, OCT. 28-29
Clay Coyote 28th annual Fall Open House, 22 First Ave. N.E., Hutchinson. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. Enjoy complimentary coffee, cider and cookies and meet the potters Zach Chilson of Chilly Pottery, Mound; JD & Megan Jorgenson of Maine Prairie Studio, Kimball; Andrew & Molly Rivera of Terraform Clay Studio, Hutchinson; and Andrew & Katie Webster of Webster Pottery, Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-587-2599.
SATURDAY, OCT. 29
Stewart Fall Craft & Gift Expo 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Cactus Jack’s along U.S. Highway 212 in Stewart. Free admission and concessions available. For more information, call Carol at 320-583-8789.
Dassel Art Tour 10 a.m.-4 p.m. This annual event starts at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. N. For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
