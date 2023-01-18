NEXT SEVEN DAYS Thursday, Jan. 19 View the sixth annual Community Showcase through Feb. 3 at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. Save the date: Friday, Jan. 20, for the Community Showcase reception 5-7 p.m. This is an opportunity to view artwork, visit with the makers and artists and enjoy light refreshments. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call 320-587-7278. Tickets are on sale for Historic Hutchinson’s presentation of “We Like Our Town” featuring songs by Grammy Award-winning songwriter Jon Venzer, stories by Kevin Kling and music by Pat Fredrickson. The event is Saturday, Jan. 28, at Art’s Place in downtown Hutchinson. For more information, visit the Hutchinson Center for the Arts website or call 320-587-7278. The McLeod Alliance is hosting its 25th annual Strike Out the Violence Bowlathon Saturday, Feb. 11 at Hutch Bowl. Two options are available for bowling: 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. To reserve your lane, call 32-234-7933 or email advocate@hutchtel.net. Friday, Jan. 20 Come one, come all to the Community Showcase reception, 5-7 p.m. This is an opportunity to view artwork, visit with the makers and artists and enjoy light refreshments. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call 320-587-7278. Live music by South 40 8:30 p.m. River House Kitchen + Drinks in downtown Hutchinson. For tickets, visit www.riverhousekd.com/music. Saturday, Jan. 21 Ricky Mauer Family Benefit 1-4 p.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, 39 CSAH 34 S. This event is a fundraiser and features a silent auction and a meal. Third annual Clam Jam 1-5 p.m. at the Red Goal Bar & Grill, 170 Central Ave. N. in downtown Watkins. For more information, call 320-764-4628. 62nd annual Eden Valley Sportsman’s Club Fishing Contest 1-3 p.m. on Long Lake. For more information, call 320-293-6188. Tuesday, Jan. 24 Lutheran Social Service Caregiver Support and Respite Services is hosting Morning Out & Afternoon Adventures 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. Participants age 60 or older enjoy activities such as playing cards or doing crafts, while family caregivers can run errands, visit with friends and family or just take some time to relax. Admission is based on a sliding fee scale. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2776. Wednesday and
Thursday, Jan. 25-26 Litchfield students in grades 3 through 12 are invited to audition for “Junie B Jones” 6-8 p.m. each night in the Litchfield High School choir room. For more information, call Litchfield Community Education at 320-693-2354. Thursday, Jan. 26 Litchfield High School students will perform “Nellie,” the LHS one-act play 7 p.m. at Bernie Aaker Auditorium, 114 N. Holcombe Ave., Litchfield. Tickets are available at the door. Friday, Jan. 27 Dueces Wild Dueling Pianos is performing two shows — 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. — at River House Kitchen + Drinks. For tickets, visit www.riverhousekd.com/music. Saturday, Jan. 28 The Natural Food Co-op, 230 N. Sibley Ave., Litchfield, is hosting its Kids Day & Activities 1-3 p.m. For more information, call 320-693-7539. 38th annual Gopher Campfire Family Fishing Contest noon-3 p.m. at the clubhouse, seven miles north of Hutchinson on County Road 7. This event features prizes for largest, smallest and tagged trout. Also available raffles, food and beverages. Poles and bait provided. For more information, visit gophercampfire.com. 35th annual Watkins Sportsman’s Fishing Contest 1-3 p.m. on Clear Lake, Watkins. For more information, call 320-249-5448. Abstract Figure Painting class, 1-4 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Led by Izabella Maher, the class will focus on painting figures in acrylic. Participants will paint an 18-inch by 24-inch canvas. This class is for age 16 or older. For more information or to register for a class, visit www.hutchinsonarts.org; call 320-587-7278, or stop by. The art center is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., Hutchinson, is hosting a movie event featuring “The Star,” 1:30-3:30 p.m. in the church basement. Bring a laundry basket for children to decorate. Adults can bring a blanket. Popcorn, candy and drinks provided. Freewill donations accepted. For more information, call Missy Kohls at 320-583-1545 or email missykohls02@gmail.com. Live music by Josie Sanken 9 p.m. River House Kitchen + Drinks in downtown Hutchinson. For tickets, visit www.riverhousekd.com/music. Saturday, Feb. 4 Hutchinson Center for the Arts is hosting the class: Batik Bonanza. It takes place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Taught by Emily Work, students will explore the process of wax-resist on fabric to create unique hand-dyed designs. For age 10 or older. Scholarships are available for tuition support and transportation. All classes take place at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. For more information or to register for a class, visit www.hutchinsonarts.org; call 320-587-7278, or stop by. The art center is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Thursday, Feb. 9 The Civil War Roundtable at the G.A.R. Hall in Litchfield, is hosting the topic: Grant vs. Lee, who was the better general? 1:30 p.m. Admission is $3 or a roundtable membership. for more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911. Friday, Feb. 10 Litchfield ECFE Winter Ball 5:30-7 p.m. at the Wagner Education Building, 307 E Sixth St. in Litchfield. For more information or to register, call 320-693-2354. Heat up the night with Bob & The Beachcombers 7-9 p.m. at the Litchfield Opera House. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. at Litchfield Opera House, 126 Marshall Ave. N. This is a fundraiser for the Litchfield Downtown Council. For more information or tickets, call 320-221-5781 and leaving a message. Friday and
Saturday, Feb. 10-11 Wintercade Crazy Days in Litchfield. For more information, call the Litchfield Area Chamber of Commerce at 320-693-8184. Saturday, Feb. 18 Date Night class: Clay Ring Dish, 5-6:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Students will learn basic hand-building techniques to create a small dish for rings, or other do-dads. This class is for age 16 or older. Scholarships are available for tuition support and transportation. For more information or to register for a class, visit www.hutchinsonarts.org; call 320-587-7278, or stop by. The art center is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. — Have an event for the A&E Calendar? Local entertainment-related events are welcome and published free of charge once. Email information to Kay Johnson at johnson@hutchinsonleader.co
