NEXT SEVEN DAYS
Wednesday, Nov. 30
It’s Trivia Night 6-7 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Future trivia nights are scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, and Wednesday, Dec. 28. For more information, call 320-587-2922.
Thursday, Dec. 1
The Real Life in Hutchinson Facebook site launches its annual Christmas Lights Contest today. Submissions are welcome through Dec. 8. Winners will appear in the Leader and online.
Christmas on Main Street is the title of this year’s holiday event at the McLeod County History Museum, 380 School Road S.W., Hutchinson. The fun begins at 6:30 p.m. There’s free elf hats for the first 100 guests, plus live music by the Mid-Minnesota Concert Band and Hutchinson’s Victorian Singers. Bring your children because Santa Claus is coming to the party, too. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call 320-587-2109.
Meeker Area Ministries is hosting An Evening of Carols and Cheer 7 p.m. at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave. Come and join in singing carols and eating holiday treats at this fundraiser for the homeless of Meeker County. Freewill donations are welcome. For more information, call Rochelle Brummond, Meeker County outreach worker, at 320-693-7911.
Friday, Dec. 2
Christmas Concert featuring the Garms Family. Appetizers will be served from 5:30-6:30 p.m. followed by the concert St. John’s Lutheran Church, 410 First St. N., Winsted. Freewill donations are welcome. For more information, call 320-485-2522.
Live acoustic music featuring Trent Shaw on guitar; Adam Daniel on piano; and Tim Schommer on piano 8:30 p.m. at RiverHouse Kitchen+ Drinks in downtown Hutchinson. For more information, visit www.riverhousekd.com.
Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3
Winsted Winter Festival on Friday features a Christmas concert at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Craft Fair at the Gardens of Winsted and treats at downtown businesses. Saturday includes Santa hay wagon rides, artisan market, treats at downtown businesses and a chicken dinner at the Winsted American Legion. For more, visit the Winsted Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
Friday and Sunday, Dec. 2 and Dec. 4
Crow River Singers Winter Concerts 7 p.m. Friday at New Journey UCC Church, 31 Fourth Ave. S.W., and 2 p.m. Sunday at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W., both in Hutchinson. Admission is $9 and children younger than 12 are free. For more information, see the story in this edition of the Leader.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Stock up on seasonal treats at the Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Cookie Walk, 9 a.m., at the church, 800 Bluff St. N.E., Hutchinson. Bring your own containers, weigh your cookies and candies and pay. Platters and containers will be available for purchase. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-3318.
Trees and Traditions 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road, Hutchinson. Free admission. This annual event features theme Christmas trees, table settings and collections. Shop in the gift and bake shops and make a bit at the silent auction. Live music plus lefse and krumkaka demonstrations and samples. A soup-and-sandwich lunch is available from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2776.
Free family showing of “Polar Express” at CineMagic Century 9, 766 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. with the show at 10 a.m. Concessions are available for purchase.
Pioneer Christmas 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Forest City Stockade, 6 miles northeast of Litchfield and approximately 1/2 mile south of Forest City on State Highway 24. A sign for the stockade is at the intersection of Highway 24 and 309th Street. Admission is $5 and children 12 or younger are free. For more information, visit forestcitystockade.org.
Members of the Litchfield Area Writers Group will read selections from the group’s new book “Patchwork” at 2 p.m. at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 Marshall Ave. in Litchfield. Refreshments will be served after the program. “Patchwork” is available for sale at KLFD radio, Open Door Gift shop in Meeker Memorial Hospital, and the Natural Food Co-op in Litchfield.
Dazzle Dassel 3-6 p.m. Enjoy treats at local businesses, as well as hot chocolate with Santa and his reindeer, plus the Grinch, Cindy Lou, Olaf Santa’s elves and more at Bandstand Park. Donations of a nonperishable food item for the Dassel food shelf is welcome.
14th annual Arli-Dazzle Parade 5:30 p.m. in Arlington. The parade route is lit up with Christmas decorations and real burning fire pits. There are events scheduled all day, but the parade is the No. 1 attraction. For more information, email info@arlingtonmnchamber.org or visit the Arli-Dazzle Facebook page..
The French Lake Wrestling Association presents pro wrestling at the Silver Lake Auditorium in downtown Silver Lake. Gates open at 6 p.m. with bell time at 7 p.m. Tickets available at Silver Lake Municipal Liquor. For more information, call 320-327-2777.
Kick off your holiday season with an evening of improv when No Lines hosts “You’re getting No Lines for Christmas” show 7 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Admission is a freewill donation. This show is rated PG. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Litchfield Community Theatre presents its annual Holiday Showcase 7-9 p.m. at Bernie Aaker Auditorium, 114 Holcombe Ave. N. Admission is a free will donation. For more information, call Litchfield Community Education at 320-693-2354.
Live acoustic music featuring In2ition Band 9 p.m. at RiverHouse Kitchen+ Drinks in downtown Hutchinson. For more information, visit www.riverhousekd.com.
Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4-5
Meet Santa at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and noon-3 p.m. Sunday. Cost $5 and please bring your own camera. Sensory sensitive visits with Santa are available an hour before regular sessions. This event is a fundraiser for Hutchinson Area Women of Today.
Meet Santa at the Santa House noon-2 p.m. in Central Park in downtown Litchfield. Santa also be there noon-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11, and noon-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18.
Sunday, Dec. 4
Christmas Tour of Churches 1-5 p.m. in Litchfield. Area churches are opening their doors to share their history, traditions and the beauty of Christmas. Drop by the participating churches and enjoy decorations, music, refreshments, and more. Bring the family and discover “the reason for the season.” Admission is free. For more information, call 612-212-3846.
Live music by Blake Klaustermeier and Friends 1:30-5:30 p.m. at Pla-Mor Ballroom, 1904 Ninth St. E., Glencoe. Future performers include Dec. 9: Kris & The Riverbend Dutchen and Dec. 18: Nate Fredrickson Band; 320-864-4119.
Lester Prairie Movie Matinee featuring “Sing 2!” 2 p.m. at Lester Prairie School, North Gym, 131 Hickory St. N., Lester Prairie. Free admission and all ages are welcome. Bring a blanket and enjoy the movie.
TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY, DEC. 6-7
The Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall is hosting “Your Holiday Traditions,” a community exhibit. It features favorite Christmas ornaments, holiday recipes, family photos and so on. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free for members and children and $3 for nonmembers. For more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
View the exhibit “Inspired by Nature: Relief Prints by Glenna Olson” through Dec. 30 at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Thursday, Dec. 8
Second annual Candy Cane Parade 5:30 p.m. in Litchfield. Route follows Marshall and Holcombe avenues. This year’s parade will feature a 45-foot unit made locally by residents with the support of several local businesses.
A Grand Ole Opry Christmas with Mick Sterling returns to Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Doors opens at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. concert. Tickets are available at www.crowriverwinery.com.
— Have an event for the A&E Calendar? Local entertainment-related events are welcome and published free of charge once. Email information to Kay Johnson at johnson@hutchinsonleader.com.