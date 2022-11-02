Holy Rocka Rollaz

Take a step back in time with Holy Rocka Rollaz for a program of 1950s favorites including the songs of Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash and more. Hear the group 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at CrossPoint Church in Hutchinson.

 Surf Ballroom, Mod Cheri 2019

