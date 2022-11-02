NEXT SEVEN DAYS
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2
Test your trivia knowledge during Trivia Night 6-7 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Trivia Night is also scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, and Wednesday, Nov. 30. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922 or email staff@crowriverwinery.com.
THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY, NOV. 3-6
Litchfield High School is presenting its fall musical, “Anastasia,” 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, at Bernie Aaker Auditorium, 114 Holcombe Ave., Litchfield. For tickets, call 320-693-2424 ext. 4116.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, NOV. 4-5
Live music by n2ition is performing Friday followed by Andy Austin on Saturday, both at River House Kitchen + Drinks, 122 Main St. S., Hutchinson. Next up is the Isaiah Muller Band Nov. 11. For more information, visit www.riverhousekd.com or call 320-587-9957.
SATURDAY, NOV. 5
Fall Extravaganza sponsored by Harmony River Living Center and Auxiliary, 1555 Sherwood St. S.E., Hutchinson. Hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and features 50-plus participants selling goods ranging from arts and crafts to baked goods. Vendors also will be selling a variety of products. Lunch is available at the Harmony Living Center Cafe. For more information, email rglesing@preshomes.org.
49th annual Dassel-Cokato Craft Fair 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Dassel-Cokato High School, 4852 Reardon Ave. S.W., Cokato. This event features free admission and food available on site. This event is a fundraiser for Dassel-Cokato Early Childhood Advisory Council.
33rd annual Holiday Craft Sale 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. This event is sponsored by the 3M Club and the Hutchinson Area Women of Today.
Free family showing of “Despicable Me 2” at CineMagic Century 9, 766 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. with the show at 10 a.m. Concessions are available for purchase.
Batik Bonanza class by Emily Worm 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. This event is for age 10 or older and participants will explore the process of wax-resist on fabric to create unique hand-dyed designs. The cost is $30 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Register at hutchinsonarts.org/calendar or call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Rockabilly Holiday Show 2 p.m. at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave. This afternoon tribute features the music of Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly and Jerry Lee Lewis. Expect to hear their hits and Christmas standards, too. Admission: V.I.P.-front-of-the-house tickets are $30; general admission mid-main floor tickets are $25; and balcony-seating tickets are $17.50. Visit tinyurl.com/mrxfauwt to order tickets. For more about the show, see the story on B1.
SUNDAY, NOV. 6
Live music by Traveled Ground 3-6 p.m. in the courtyard at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Admission is free. Future performers include: Matthew Lease on Nov. 6; 100 Years of Picking on Nov. 13; Kevin Gerdes on Nov. 20 and John “A-Frame” Beck on Nov. 27. For more information, visit www.crowriver-winery.com.
The Hutchinson Concert Association presents Minnesota’s Own Holy Rocka Rollaz 4-6 p.m. at CrossPoint Church, 1215 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. This event is free if you have a concert association membership. Otherwise tickets are available at the door for $25. For more information, email hutchconcert@gmail.com.
MONDAY, NOV. 7
Auditions for Litchfield Holiday Showcase 6-8 p.m. at Bernie Aaker Auditorium, 114 N. Holcombe Ave., Litchfield. Auditions will also take place 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. Audition sign up through Litchfield Community Education & Recreation, 307 E. Sixth St. or call 320-693-2354.
Cornerstone Church, 205 CSAH 34, Litchfield, is hosting “Surviving the Holidays” 6:30-8:30 p.m. This is an evening of hope and help during the holidays. Admission is free. For more information, call the church office at 320-593-7971.
TUESDAY, NOV. 8
Its election day. Exercise your right as an American and vote!
UPCOMING EVENTS
THURSDAY, NOV. 11
In honor of Veterans Day, the Meeker County Museum at the G.A.R. Hall is hosting a Civil War-inspired lunch 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. This is an opportunity to take a moment and reflect on men and women who served during the years since the the Civil War. This event is free for all, but donations are welcome. While at the G.A.R. Hall, view the special display of U.S. flags that are part of the museum’s collection. For more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911.
Tom Romaine will present “Gen. George Thomas and the Minnesotans” 1:30 p.m. at the Litchfield G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable. Admission is free with a Civil War Roundtable membership or $3. To learn more, call the museum at 320-693-8911.
Make a Mug class 6-8:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Potter Andrew Rivera will teach participants how to hand-build a mug focusing on coiling techniques. The cost is $50 for members and $55 for nonmembers. To register, visit hutchinsonarts.org/calendar or call the art center at 320-587-7278.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY, NOV. 10-11
DeAnn’s Country Village Shop in downtown Litchfield is hosting its 31 annual Festival of Trees. For more information, call 320-693-9113.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, NOV. 11-12
Litchfield High School Marching Band Concert 7-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, both at the high school gym, 901 N. Gilman Ave. For more information, call the school at 320-693-2424.
SATURDAY, NOV. 12
Litchfield Opera House annual Bake Sale and Craft Fair 9 a.m.-2 p.m. New this year is an Authors Fair, where area authors will be on hand to visit, sell and autograph their books. The bake sale features the Opera House bread and other tasty treats. Many familiar crafters will be there as well as new vendors. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call Connie Lies at 320-535-0829.
It’s Open Studio 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Bring your projects and work on them during Open Studio. Admission is free and all ages are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call Molly Rivera at 320-587-7278.
River House is hosting Johnny Holm Band with Andy Austin, Josie Sanken and Ema Lee Smith 6:30-11 p.m. at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Tickets are $10 in advance at www.RiverHouseKD.com or $20 at the door. This event is for age 18 or older.
TUESDAY, NOV. 15
Today begins the 33rd annual Toys for Tots Drive. Toys can be dropped off through Dec. 15 at Center National Bank, 301 N. Ramsey Ave., Litchfield. This is a collection for the United Community Action Partnership. For more information, call 320-693-7911.
SATURDAY, NOV. 19
Friends of the Litchfield Library Book Sale 10 a.m.-2 p.m. This event is in the meeting room at the Litchfield Library, 216 N. Marshall Ave. Admission is free and everyone is welcome. For more information, call the library at 320-693-2483.
Meet the Author event featuring Gretchen Anthony 10 a.m. on the second floor of the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. She’ll discuss her books, “Evergreen Tidings from the Baumgartners,” “The Kids Are Gonna Ask” and “The Book Haters’ Book Club.” Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call Katy Hiltner, head librarian, at 320-587-2109.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, NOV. 26-27
Hutchinson Toy Show at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $3, free for children age 12 or younger. For more information, call 320-779-0242.
TUESDAY, NOV. 29
Rural Child Care Innovation Program Hutchinson Town Hall 6-9 p.m. at Art’s Place, 35 First Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. This event includes dinner at 6 p.m. followed by 6:30 p.m. presentation and discussion. Presented by First Children’s Finance, this is an opportunity to learn more about the data collected and the challenges of child care locally. This event is free and includes dinner but registration is required at HutchinsonTownHall.eventbrite.com.
— Have an event for the A&E Calendar? Local entertainment-related events are welcome and published free of charge once. Email information to Kay Johnson at johnson@hutchinsonleader.co