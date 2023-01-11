NEXT SEVEN DAYS
Thursday, Jan. 12
While the weather might be frightful, there’s plenty of fun things happening at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Activities include: the adult winter reading program; children can participate in the scavenger hunt to find the polar bears; winter white-out is about finding all the items on the list and earn a prize; join the community puzzle on the second floor and help color a large community winter coloring poster on the second floor. All these activities are free and the public is welcome to participate. For more information, call the library at 320-587-7278.
The sixth annual Community Showcase is open through Feb. 3 at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Viewing hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. Save the date: Friday, Jan. 20, for the Community Showcase reception 5-7 p.m. This is an opportunity to view artwork, visit with the makers and artists and enjoy light refreshments. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call 320-587-7278.
The Civil War Roundtable at the Litchfield G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., will feature speaker Maj. Michael Cook who will talk about the 10th Minnesota Volunteer Infantry at 1:30 p.m. Admission is $3 or a roundtable membership. For more information, call the Meeker County Museum at 320-693-8911.
Tickets are on sale for an evening of music by Turn Turn Turn Thursday, Jan. 19, at Art’s Place, 35 First Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Doors open at 6;30 p.m. for 7-8:30 p.m. concert. There are 50 tickets available for this event. To order tickets, visit www.riversongfestival.org/product/turn-turn-turn-concert-ticket/.
Registration is open for the Women in Ag Network Conference 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Willmar Conference Center. Keynote speaker is Monica McConkey, who will speak how difficult times can make us stronger and how to implement strategies to manage stress, improve mindset and feel inner peace amongst chaos. For a schedule and to purchase tickets, visit extension.umn.edu/event/women-ag-network-conference.
Friday, Jan. 13
Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson, features ELnO — A tribute show to the Electric Light Orchestra. For more information, visit crowriverwinery.com or call 320-587-2922.
Saturday, Jan. 14
Open Studio: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Bring your own materials and art projects or try something new with the materials provided. Meet other artists and makers. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Admission is free. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Save the date for future Open Studio sessions: Feb. 11, March 11, April 8, May 13, June 10, July 8, Aug. 12, Sept. 9, Oct. 14, and Nov. 11. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278.
Saturday, Jan. 21
Third annual Clam Jam 1-5 p.m. at the Red Goal Bar & Grill, 170 Central Ave. N. in downtown Watkins. For more information, call 320-764-4628.
62nd annual Eden Valley Sportsman’s Club Fishing Contest 1-3 p.m. on Long Lake. For more information, call 320-293-6188.
Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 25-26
Litchfield students in grades 3 through 12 are invited to audition for “Junie B Jones” 6-8 p.m. each night in the Litchfield High School choir room. For more information, call Litchfield Community Education at 320-693-2354.
Thursday, Jan. 26
Litchfield High School students will perform “Nellie,” the LHS one-act play 7 p.m. at Bernie Aaker Auditorium, 114 N. Holcombe Ave., Litchfield. Tickets are available at the door.
Saturday, Jan. 28
The Natural Food Co-op, 230 N. Sibley Ave., Litchfield, is hosting its Kids Day & Activities 1-3 p.m. For more information, call 320-693-7539.
35th annual Watkins Sportsman’s Fishing Contest 1-3 p.m. on Clear Lake, Watkins. For more information, call 320-249-5448.
Abstract Figure Painting class, 1-4 p.m. at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. Led by Izabella Maher, the class will focus on painting figures in acrylic. Participants will paint an 18-inch by 24-inch canvas. This class is for age 16 or older. For more information or to register for a class, visit www.hutchinsonarts.org; call 320-587-7278, or stop by. The art center is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
— Have an event for the A&E Calendar? Local entertainment-related events are welcome and published free of charge once.