WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26
Come one, come all for the Real Life in Hutchinson Halloween Costume Contest. There are two categories: adult and kids. To learn more, visit Real Life in Hutchinson on Facebook.
HAY Ministries in Hutchinson will be trick or treating for the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf. The students plan to begin about 5 p.m. to pick up donations. If you won’t be home, place your nonperishable food items in a bag or box and clearly label for HAY MINISTRIES. For more information, contact your local church.
Make Your Own Papel Picado with a free art kit available at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., or at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278 or the library at 320-587-2109.
During the month of October, tweens and teens are welcome to pick up a Take & Make Tiny Art Show kit at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. Complete the artwork and return it to the library to be included in a show during November. For more information, call the library at 320-587-2109.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY, OCT. 26-30
Hutchinson High School presents “Catch Me If You Can,” the fall musical, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with a 3:30 p.m. matinee Sunday, at the high school auditorium, 1200 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson. To buy tickets, visit tinyurl.com/ytaj8kjy. Tickets are also available at the door. For more information, see the story on A1.
THURSDAY, OCT. 27
Explore Ridgewater College 10 a.m.-1 p.m. This is an opportunity to visit the Hutchinson campus and take a tour. Learn about technical and general information, have lunch and more. This is a free event but registration is recommended at www.ridgewater.edu/discover.
The Hutchinson Public Library is hosting Bling Out a Pumpkin 5-6:30 p.m. This is a family event. Children and teens are welcome. The library will provide pumpkins and the bling. Admission is free but advance registration is required by calling library at 320-587-2368.
The Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W., is hosting Artoberfest 5-8 p.m. This event is a fundraiser and features a variety of activities for all ages including a pumpkin carving contest, pumpkin smash raffle, bake sale and more. Admission is free. For more information, call the art center at 320-587-7278, or visit www.hutchinsonarts.org/calendar/artoberfest.
Meghan’s Place, 261 Third Ave. N.W., Hutchinson, is hosting its fifth annual Autumn Festival, 6-8 p.m. with hayrides, pumpkin carving/painting, music, games, hot cider and a bonfire. The cost is $5 per person, family maximum of $10. Wear flannel and get entered into a raffle to win a prize. RSVP for planning and pumpkin availability 320-234-6347.
FRIDAY, OCT. 28
Halloween Party with live music by Isaiah Muller 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. at the Litchfield Eagles Club, CSAH 34. For more information, call 320-693-9008.
DJ music by Fulfill at the second annual Freaky Friday Halloween Costume Party 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at Main Street Sports Bar in downtown Hutchinson.
Live music by Bomber and Tara at River House Kitchen + Drinks, 122 Main St. S., Hutchinson. For more information, visit www.riverhousekd.com or call 320-587-9957.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, OCT. 28-29
Clay Coyote 28th annual Fall Open House, 22 First Ave. N.E., Hutchinson. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. Enjoy complimentary coffee, cider and cookies and meet the potters Zach Chilson of Chilly Pottery, Mound; JD & Megan Jorgenson of Maine Prairie Studio, Kimball; Andrew & Molly Rivera of Terraform Clay Studio, Hutchinson; and Andrew & Katie Webster of Webster Pottery, Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-587-2599.
SATURDAY, OCT. 29
This is the final outdoor Hutchinson Farmers Market of the season. Hours are 8 a.m.-noon at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.W. Watch for information about the indoor market at the historic Great Northern Depot. For more information, email market-desk@hutchinsonfarmersmarket.org.
Spooky Sprint 8:30-11 a.m. features a 5k fun run and 1/2-mile kids dash. The run begins and ends on First Avenue Southeast across from Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. Costumes are welcome. To register or for more information, visit www.spookysprint.org or call Chad Harlander at 320-582-0775.
Halloween Party 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Wheel & Cog Children’s Museum of Hutchinson. Members check in as usual, guests are $6 per person. The museum is housed in the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. For more information, call 320-587-5470.
Stewart Fall Craft & Gift Expo 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Cactus Jack’s along U.S. Highway 212 in Stewart. Free admission and concessions available. For more information, call Carol at 320-583-8789.
Dassel Art Tour 10 a.m.-4 p.m. This annual event starts at the Dassel History Center, 901 First St. N. For more information, call the museum at 320-275-3077.
Glencoe Country Club Halloween Scramble 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. This event is weather permitting. For more information or to register, call Troy at 320-864-3023, or text Tom Mrkvicka at 320-234-3256.
Trunk or Treat 2-4 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-455-4999.
Stewart Fall Fest 4-6 p.m. Come in costume for the Monster Parade 4 p.m. from St. Paul’s Cemetery to Stewart City Park. Enjoy refreshments, temporary tattoo parlor and hayrides. From 7-11 p.m., the fun shifts to Cactus Jack’s II with pumpkin bowling, costume contest, mystery monster game and live music.
Halloween Party with live music by the Valley Garage Boys 8 p.m.-midnight at the Litchfield Eagles Club, CSAH 34. For more information, call 320-693-9008.
Halloween Party with live music by Judd Avenue 8 p.m.-midnight at King Pin Pub in Plato.
Halloween Party with live music by South 40 at River House Kitchen + Drinks, 122 Main St. S., Hutchinson. For more information, visit www.riverhousekd.com or call 320-587-9957.
Halloween Party with DJ music by SamO 9 pm.-1 a.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 1226 Greeley Ave. N., Glencoe.
Muddy Cow Costume Party with DJ music by Fulfill, 35 Third Ave. S.E., Hutchinson. The fun begins at 9 p.m. For more information, call 320--455-8034.
SUNDAY, OCT. 30
Trunk or Treat at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 60929 110th St., Hutchinson. This event starts promptly at 2 p.m. followed by games and snacks.
Trunk or Treat 2-4 p.m. in the parking lot at Faith Presbyterian Church, 108 Main St. W., Silver Lake. This event features trunk trick or treating, games, temporary tattoo station, a coloring station and more. Need more information? Call 320-327-2452.
Halloween Party 2-4 p.m. in downtown Litchfield. This event is hosted by the Litchfield Downtown Council.
Community Trick-or-Treat 3-5 p.m. at the Meeker County Fairgrounds parking lot, along 10th Street East, across from Litchfield High School. Bring a nonperishable food item for the Meeker Area Food Shelf and a bucket, bag, or pillowcase for collecting treats.
Live music by Traveled Ground 3-6 p.m. in the courtyard at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.crowriver-winery.com.
Wild October 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Church, 2015 CSAH 34, Litchfield. This free family-friendly event features inflatables, exotic animals, candy and games. Costumes are optional, but encouraged. For more information, call the church office at 320-593-7971.
THROUGH SATURDAY,
OCT. 29
Interested in the American Civil War? Participate in the Civil War Spy Mystery at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. This is an interactive, hands-on history mystery that’s fun for all ages. For more information, call the museum at 320-693-8911.
THROUGH SUNDAY,
OCT. 30
The 33rd annual Nelson Farm Pumpkin Patch Festival, 23618 CSAH 1, Litchfield, returns with a host of family-friendly activities ranging from the trebuchet and mega corn maze to antique machinery, lawn mower barrel rides, farm animals and more. For more information, visit www.nelsonfarm.com or call 320-693-7750.
MONDAY, OCT. 31
Woodstone Active Living in Hutchinson is hosting Adult Trick or Treating 7-9 a.m. Drive-thru and enjoy hot cider and a doughnut at 955 Cleveland Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. For more information, call 320-234-8917.
For the first time since 2019, Ecumen Oaks and Pines, 945 and 1015 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson, is welcoming trick or treaters. Bring a basket or bag and collect trets from 2-3 p.m. Any schedule changes will be posted on Ecumen Oaks and Pines Facebook page.
Farm Bureau Financial Services, 19 Main St. N., in downtown Hutchinson, is hosting its third Trick or Treat Costume Contest 3-5 p.m. This event features treats, balloon animals with Beans the Clown and drawings for prizes. For more information, call 320-587-0466.
Trunk or Treat 5-7 p.m. at the Litchfield United Methodist Church, 1000 S. Sibley Ave. This event features treats and fun. For more information, call 320-693-3409.
Brownton Trunk or Treat 5:30-7 p.m. outdoors in the street in front of the Brownton Community Center; 5:30-7 p.m.
Brownton Lions Club Halloween Party 5-7:30 p.m. for children sixth grade or younger indoors at the Community Center. Admission is $3 ($10 maximum per family) with the money going to the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf.
Trunk or Treat 5-6:30 p.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 665 Miller Ave. S.W., Hutchinson.
