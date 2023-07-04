Wednesday, July 5
Peace Lutheran Church Summer Concerts series, featuring patriotic program with Grace Puckett, soloist, along with Huchinson Memorial Rifle Squad and Joan DeVee Dixon, organist, 11:30 a.m. concert, 12:15 p.m. luncheon. Suggested donation $10, children free.
Thursday, July 6
Eighth annual Car & Bike Night, every Thursday through Aug. 31, 5:30-8 p.m. at Nelsan-Horton American Legion Post, 221 N. Sibley Ave., Litchfield.
Saturday, July 8
Duck Duck Food Truck Extravaganza, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewery in Hutchinson. Event is a fundraiser for Crow River Habitat for Humanity and includes a carnival game and sharing information about Habitat’s work.
Tuesday, July 11
Meeker County Extension Master Gardeners Garden Tour, 5-8:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person, with proceeds donated to Zion Youth and First Lutheran MST International. The event includes a meal option of pork chop on a stick, chips, water and cookie. Go to z.umn.edu/MeekerGardenTour for information.
Wednesday, July 12
Peace Lutheran Church Summer Concerts series, featuring Chuck Thiel, 11:30 a.m. concert, 12:15 p.m. luncheon. Suggested donation $10, children free.
Thursday, July 13
Blakes Concertina Band performs at Music in the Park in Silver Lake Legion City Park, 6-7:30 p.m. Food served by Silver Lake Ambulance beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Eighth annual Car & Bike Night, every Thursday through Aug. 31, 5:30-8 p.m. at Nelsan-Horton American Legion Post, 221 N. Sibley Ave., Litchfield.
Wednesday, July 19
Peace Lutheran Church Summer Concerts series, featuring The Cogley Sisters (Linda Evenson, Bobbi Ludewig, Barb Peterson, Bev Wangerin and Patti Hoerner), 11:30 a.m. concert, 12:15 p.m. luncheon. Suggested donation $10, children free.
Thursday, July 20
The Country Fried Grubers perform at Music in the Park in Silver Lake Legion City Park, 6-7:30 p.m. Food served by Pola-Czesky royalty beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Eighth annual Car & Bike Night, every Thursday through Aug. 31, 5:30-8 p.m. at Nelsan-Horton American Legion Post, 221 N. Sibley Ave., Litchfield.
Wednesday, July 26
Peace Lutheran Church Summer Concerts series, featuring Hutchinson Family Singers (Lucy Newcomb, Robin Kashuba, Brian Brosz, Paul Otte and Jim Nelson), 11:30 a.m. concert, 12:15 p.m. luncheon. Suggested donation $10, children free.
Thursday, July 27
Mixed media artist Layl McDill will share about her work and processes during a reception from 6-7:30 p.m. at Hutchinson Center for the Arts. There will be time for questions, and light refreshments will be available. No charge, open to the public. Prior to the reception, there will be a Clay Make-and-Take from 4-6 p.m. during which McDill will share some basics of creating art with polymer clay. This is a come-and-go class and open to all ages. No preregistration required, and is a pay-what-you-can event.
Chuck Thiel & The Jolly Ramblers performs at Music in the Park in Silver Lake Legion City Park, 6-7:30 p.m. Food served by Holy Family CCW beginning at 5:30 p.m. Legion Auxiliary Bake Sale also at 5:30 p.m.
Eighth annual Car & Bike Night, every Thursday through Aug. 31, 5:30-8 p.m. at Nelsan-Horton American Legion Post, 221 N. Sibley Ave., Litchfield.
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Peace Lutheran Church Summer Concerts series, featuring Basics (Brothers and Sisters in Christ Singing), 11:30 a.m. concert, 12:15 p.m. luncheon. Suggested donation $10, children free.
Thursday, Aug. 3
Jim’s Brewers performs at Music in the Park in Silver Lake Legion City Park, 6-7:30 p.m. Food served by Silver Lake Women’s Club beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 17
SuperCross competition at the McLeod County Fair will begin with registration from 4-6 p.m. and practices at 5:30 p.m. Races will begin at 7 p.m. Entry fee $30 per class. Grand stand and pit passes are $10 each. For more information, check out Crow River Wheelers website at www.crowriverwheelers.org, or search McLeod Supercross on Facebook.