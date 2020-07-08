Lenise Best is the owner of the 320-acre Burch Farm near Lester Prairie. Although she doesn't work on the farm, her father, Francis Burch, still operates it today.
The original farm was purchased back in 1919 by Burch's grandfather, Julius Fenske. The story of how the farm has been passed through generations is a different one than most. While farms are often passed down to sons, in the Burch farm it has been passed on to daughters through the years.
“It's kind of funny, I hadn't stopped to think about it until I started going through (our history),” Best said. “All the daughters, that is interesting.”
The Burch women seem to doing a fine job running the farm, however, as this year it was recognized by the Minnesota Farm Burueau and State Fair as a Century Farm. To earn this recognition, the farm must be under continuous family ownership for at least 100 years, and have at least 50 acres or more.
Best wasn't sure of the exact years where the succession began to take over. She noted that Burch married her mother, LaVonne, heir to the farm, in 1963 and began to slowly integrate into the family farm.
“It was one of those gradual things where suddenly it was like, 'Oh, now so-and-so is owning,'” Best said. “But when the official paperwork was signed, I don't know.”
Corn and soybeans are the two crops farmed by the Burch family today, but they were also a dairy farm for quite a while, and there was a period when they also farmed beef cattle to sell to butchers.
Francis Burch grew up on a farm in Buffalo Lake, and when he married LaVonne he moved from one farm to the other.
There isn't much that remains from the original 1919 property. The house is the closest thing to being original on the farm. While it is the same structure originally built in 1919, it has been remodeled throughout the years, like many structures on the farm.
The next 50 years for the Burch farm are unclear. The succession of daughters will end as Best has three sons. But her boys are all pursuing careers outside of the farm, leaving questions about what comes next for this McLeod County Century Farm.
“We just don't know what the future holds.” Best said.