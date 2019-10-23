It's beginning to look a lot like Halloween in Hutchinson. You don't have to travel far to see houses decorated for the season. Ghosts dance among tree branches, skeletons adorn front doors while spider webs and tombstones crowd front yards.
While Halloween conjures up thoughts of the perfect costume, carving pumpkins and mounds of candy, it's more than that. For more than 25 years, Hutchinson Area Youth Ministries has hosted Trick or Treat for the Food Shelf.
According to Amy DuFrene, Christian formation pastor at Oak Heights Covenant Church in Hutchinson, 12 churches or parachurch groups are participating this year in the door-to-door collection for the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf. Typically more than 200 students and adults volunteer to participate. This year they'll be out Wednesday, Oct. 30, collecting donations.
"Churches gather together to divide up the city," DuFrene said. "We each are assigned a specific area. Once we do that, we head to our designated area and start collecting. The earliest group will be heading out as early as 3 p.m. The last group will head out as late as 6:30 p.m. The earliest group has portions of the northwest part of Hutchinson where the latest group has portions of the northeast side of town. Otherwise, the majority of the town will have their houses collected at between the hours of 5-7 p.m."
Nonperishable donations are welcome. This can include anything from canned food to laundry detergent and toilet paper. If you won't be home during collection, place your donation in a bag or box and clearly mark it HAY Ministries and place it by your front door.
"We also are collecting money if someone is not able to donate food items," DuFrene said. "In the event of money donated, the chaperone of each group will hold on to the money so that students aren’t walking around with anything like that."
Once food is collected from the designated area, each team heads to St. Anastasia Catholic Church. The food is weighed and sorted for easy transportation to the food shelf, and for easy stocking once there.
"In the past, our highest collection was over 12,000 pounds of food," she said.
DuFrene called it "an amazing feat and a goal we strike for each year."
The reason HAY Ministries has adopted this project is simple — to restock the shelves of the food shelf.
"One year in the last decade (I don’t recall which year it was), we were informed that the food collected in October during this event was completely used up by Thanksgiving," she said. "There is a tremendous need in McLeod County."
Why has this event stood the test of time? DuFrene said for two reasons: "First, we are meeting a tangible need in the community, and second, we are doing it together."
FUN FOR FAMILIES
With Halloween falling midweek on Thursday, it provides two weekends of spooky fun. To get started, here's a list of local happenings:
Through Thursday, Oct. 31
- It's spooky fun to explore the maze at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 15 S. Four unique paths are available in the 12-acre maze. For more information, call the winery at 320-587-2922.
Thursday-Monday, Oct. 24-Nov. 4
- Strut your scariest looks for the costume contest sponsored by Real Life in Hutchinson, the local Facebook group. This event is for children age 12 or younger. One entry per family. The photo with the most "likes" wins. Prizes available for first through 10th place. For more information, visit Real Life in Hutchinson on Facebook.
Friday, Oct. 25
- Winsted Business Trick or Treat 4-6 p.m. This event is sponsored by the Winsted Area Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call the Chamber at 320-485-2366.
Friday-Saturday, Oct. 25-26, and Thursday, Oct. 31
- Haunted Maze 4-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 4-9 p.m. Thursday at the Teckno Center, 472 Third St. N., Dassel. Games and treats are also featured on Halloween, plus costume contest, karaoke, photo booth and more. Admission is $2, call 888-987-2896 ext. 6 for more information.
Saturday, Oct. 26
- The 10th annual Spooky Sprint features a 5K family fun run/walk and a 1/2-mile kids dash. Although registration has closed, this is a fun event. Come out and cheer on the runners and enjoy the many creative costumes. Start time is 9:15 a.m. for the kids dash and 9:30 a.m. for the 5K. Prizes are awarded for best costumes. To date, 4,614 people have participated in this event and raised $68,978.57 for the REACH program at Hutchinson High School. For more information, visit spookysprint.org.
- Halloween Bash 1-3 p.m. at Winsted City Hall, 201 First St.N., Winsted. This event features a witch's corner, hay rides, face painting, games, pumpkin decorating and more.
- Pumpking Carving 2-4 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. Bring a pumpkin and carving supplies to express your magic. Treats, awards and beverages will be available. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2776.
- Halloween Party/Spooky Stroll 5-9 p.m. at the McLeod County Fairgrounds, 840 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Most areas, including concessions, take tickets. Tickets are 50 cents, cash only. This event is a fundraiser for the Lynn Hustlers 4-H club. For more information, visit the Halloween Party/Spooky Stroll Facebook page.
Sunday, Oct. 27
- Family Halloween with games and prizes 1-3 p.m. at Bobbing Bobber Brewing Co., 900 State Highway 15 S., Hutchinson. Costumes are optional for kids and adults, call 320-455-4999.
- Children’s Costume Contest 2-4 p.m. at Vineyard United Methodist Church, 1395 South Grade Road S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-2200.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
- Hutchinson Area Youth Ministries is hosting its annual Trick or Treat for the Food Shelf 5-8 p.m. Youth are going door to door throughout Hutchinson to collect nonperishable food items or other donations for the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf.
- Fall Pumpkin Blast 6:30-8 p.m. at Riverside Church, 20924 State Highway 7 W., Hutchinson. This event features games, candy, hayrides and more. For additional information, call the church office at 320-587-2074.
Thursday, Oct. 31
- Trick or Treat 2:30-4 p.m. at Ecumen Oaks and Pines, 1015 Century Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call Melanie Zelm, life enrichment manager, at 320-484-9180.
- Beans the Clown and Smiley Mae's face painting are featured at the second annual Trick-or-Treat Costume Contest 3-5 p.m. at Farm Bureau Financial Services, 149 Main St. S., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome, call 320-587-0466.
- Trick or Treat 3:30-4:45 p.m. at Harmony River Living Center, 1555 Sherwood St. S.E., Hutchinson. Families with children age 12 or younger are welcome. Parking is limited. Follow the signs and use the South Meadowood entrance. For more information, call Harmony Living at 320-484-6000.
- Trick or Treat 4:30-6 p.m. at Emmaus Place, 200 N. Holcombe Ave., Litchfield.
- Sixth annual Trunk or Treat 4:30-6 p.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 665 Miller Ave. S.W., Hutchinson. Admission is free and the public is welcome. For more information, call the church office at 320-587-3312.
- Mall-O-Ween Trick or Treat 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Mall, 1060 State Highway 15 S. Admission is free and the public is welcome.
- Halloween Party 6-7:30 p.m. at the Silver Lake Legion, 241 Main St. W., Silver Lake. This event is for children age 12 or younger and features fun and games, call 320-327-2404.
Friday-Tuesday, Nov. 1-5
- Too much candy? Parkview Dental annual Halloween Candy Buy Back event is back. Bring in your unopened Halloween candy to the office, 10 Hassan St. N.E., Hutchinson, and receive $1 per pound (10-pound limit) during regular business hours: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. All collected candy will be donated to Operation Gratitude, which distributes it to U.S. troops, veterans and first responders. For more information, call Parkview Dental at 320-587-2726.
Saturday, Nov. 2
- The Wheel & Cog Children's Museum of Hutchinson is hosting a Halloween event 3-5 p.m. Costumes are encouraged. This event features Halloween activities. Admission is $4 per person.