Starting Aug. 24, McLeod County will have a new director at the helm of its Health and Human Services Department.
"It's a job that I have looked at and admired in my career," said new hire Berit Spors. "As a current provider of senior services, we work with the county and utilize those services. I have admired the people in those positions. ... An opportunity like this doesn't come around often."
Locals may recognize Spors as the regional director of operations at Ecumen, or in her previous roles as housing director and marketing manager in Hutchinson. She has worked in health and senior services for decades.
As Health and Human Services director, Spors will lead a merged department that provides both social services and public health services to county residents. That includes support programs and financial programs for people of all ages in the county. She steps in for interim director Meghan Mohs, who has been with the county the past four months. The department was previously headed by Julie Erickson, who started the role in July 2019. Mohs will stay on for a month after Spors begins in order to assist in the transition.
"(Mohs) has been a really good asset," said McLeod County Director Sheila Murphy. "We plan to keep a relationship with her as long as it makes sense."
Spors was selected after two rounds of interviews that included County Board members, Murphy, Mohs, department heads and county staff with whom Spors will work.
"She was definitely the person I saw as the best fit for the role," Murphy said. "I am excited to have her at the county. Berit is knowledgeable and thoughtful and kind. ... She will do a very good job heading the Health and Human Services Department in the right direction and helping them during a challenging time with the pandemic."
Spors attended high school at Lac Qui Parle Valley, and that's where her work in health began. She worked at her local nursing home as a nurse assistant.
"I really loved that," she said. "I thought I would go to school as a nurse, but realized it was more working with people, supporting them (that I liked). I loved the geriatric aspect. So I grew my career that way. Most of it has been working in senior services."
She has worked in senior services for 26 years, including time at the Area Agency on Aging in Appleton. She moved to Hutchinson and started work at Ecumen in 2008. When she became regional director of operations, she supported assisted living facilities across the state and elsewhere.
"I learned over my professional career that I really enjoy leading people, being a mentor, supporting, encouraging and growing people in their profession. I am only as good as the people I support," Spors said. "Going to the county, the leadership role I provide will affect those in the county I live in. That excites me. My work will directly affect the community I live in."
Spors will be joining the county in the midst of a response to a public health pandemic. She says she will bring direct experience and knowledge about how COVID-19 is handled by health professionals, especially in congregate living facilities, and is not daunted by the challenge. She'll also work to expand public awareness of what services are available through social services and public health.
"I see a large undertaking in my new role to be about providing education," she said.