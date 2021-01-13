A little less than two years ago, the McLeod County Board had its first look at floor plans for a McLeod County Government Center in Glencoe. Now, this week and next, county government services are moving into the new facility on 520 Chandler Avenue North.
The $12 million renovation project provided a new home for services spread around the Courthouse, North Complex and other buildings in Glencoe. The project was approved as a means to reduce the high cost of maintenance and utilities in multiple buildings, create efficiencies with shared staff, training and materials, and to make it easier for residents to reach services.
"Efficiencies are going to be the No. 1 goal," McLeod County Board Chair Doug Krueger said. "When we started all this, we didn't have COVID, so there (is) going to be some stress, but even with that I think we are going to be more efficient and help our constituents better in a more effective manner. And safer."
At a McLeod County Board meeting last week, County Administrator Sheila Murphy told board members contractors were finishing their work. As the Government Center opens for service, some signage may be temporary as finishing touches are put in place.
The McLeod County Board will begin meeting at the Government Center in February.
SERVICE CHANGES
Several McLeod County offices are closed this week and part of next week as they make the move from their current offices into the new Government Center.
According to a press release from the county, here's a list of when offices are closed and when they will reopen in the Government Center:
- Information Technology moved from its former location in the Courthouse and reopened Jan. 12.
- Health and Human Services moved from its former Hennepin Avenue North site and resumed service Jan. 12.
- County Administration is closed Wednesday, Jan. 13, and will reopen Thursday, Jan. 14. No service interruptions are anticipated.
- Soil and Water Conservation District is closed Wednesday, Jan. 13, and will reopen Thursday, Jan. 14. No service interruptions are anticipated.
- Veteran Services is closed Wednesday, Jan. 13, and will reopen Thursday, Jan. 14. No service interruptions are anticipated.
- The Assessor's Office will close Thursday, Jan. 14, and reopen Tuesday, Jan. 19.
- The Auditor-Treasurer's Office will close Thursday, Jan. 14, and reopen Tuesday, Jan. 19.
- The Recorder's Office will close Thursday, Jan. 14, and reopen Tuesday, Jan. 19, to accept real estate documents. All other services such as passports, ministerial and notary public services will be available starting Wednesday, Jan. 20.