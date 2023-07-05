Residents of Ecumen Oaks & Pines in Hutchinson will have a new form of transportation, thanks to area businesses and organizations.
The ride — a new electric trike — and donors who made its purchase possible, were celebrated during a special event June 27. The event culminated a four-year fundraising campaign by the senior living facilities that covered the $10,000-plus cost of the Van Raam Rickshaw.
Melanie Zelm, life enrichment advisor at Ecumen Oaks & Pines, was the one who initiated the drive to purchase the E-trike.
“I attended a MNSWAP (Minnesota Statewide Activities Professional Conference) one fall and saw a vender from Iowa with these trikes (Van Raam electric trike),” she said. “ I thought they were cool but not something we could ever afford.”
In 2019, Zelm attended the Leading Age Conference and saw the same vendor as she had a few years ago at the other conference.
“This time, he had me try it,” she said. “I biked around and fell in love with it. I decided to see what I could do to raise the funds when I went back to Hutchinson.”
Zelm contacted Tami Alleson, director of philanthropy at Ecumen in Shoreview, to help her set up the fundraising campaign.
“We are familiar with these trikes,” Alleson said. “We have one at Pathstone (Ecumen) in Mankato.
“The joy is contagious when you see residents riding on these trikes,” she added. “People just smile and wave when they see the seniors on this.”
Zelm pitched the idea to the residents. Some were skeptical, but others were excited. For the next four years, Zelm worked with the philanthropy team at Ecumen, reached out to area businesses, and applied for grants. Some 3M employees donated their hours through 3M’s volunteer match.
“I made a big thermometer for all the residents to watch how our drive was going,” Zelm said. “They watched with excitement, especially when we got close.”
In May, the bike was shipped to the Oaks & Pines facilities from Lancaster Recumbant Cycles in Marietta, Pennsylvania.
The hopes with the trike are many, according to Zelm. In addition to providing leisurely rides for residents to get them outdoors, she wants to use it as an alternative to the facility’s bus.
“This is a carbon-free alternative,” she said. “If a couple residents want to go out for coffee or go get a few groceries, we can use this instead. The hope is to help the residents enjoy the Minnesota summers without emissions.”
Right now, Ecumen staff are the only ones who will be pedaling residents. Eventually, they hope to attract volunteers to help.
“We even hope to make this available to families in the area to use,” Zelm said.
The trike has two batteries that take two and half hours to charge on a regular 120-volt plug in. It has a saddle for one person to pedal in the back and a two-seater in the front. There is a foot rest that lowers and raises for easy access. An attached canopy provides shade, but it can be removed if the riders prefer. A bike rack on top of the batteries provides a spot for a cooler or groceries to be strapped onto. It has three levels of support — light, average and max. A heavy duty bike lock comes with it, too.
Like most electric devices these days, an app that can be used to view battery data, how fast the person pedaling is going, and to send a message for help if necessary, along withs a tracker to find the trike.
Zelm said she’s grateful for the support of the community.
“It shows how much people actually care,” she said.