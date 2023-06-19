Members of the community and abroad traveled to Hutchinson High School Sunday night for the 80th annual Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival Queen Coronation.
The event, hosted by Joe Nagel and Morgan Baum, shined bright with laughter and tears, providing a fitting conclusion to the 2023 Water Carnival festivities.
With the new year brought a new royal family to court. Everyone in the auditorium was anxious to hear who would be crowned Miss Hutchinson. Eight queen candidates all wished for the same thing, but it was Lexie Fitzwater who earned the crown of Miss Hutchinson, and Montana Swaja was named princess. Brooke Kobow won Miss Congeniality and Selma Moore was the talent winner.
New Commodore Brittany Schiller named her commodore for the 2023-2024 season — Kati Klitzke.
“She was crowned Hutchinson Junior Queen in 1993 and Miss Hutchinson 2006, thus making her the first person to have held each of these three successive roles,” Schiller said.
The new royal family also includes Junior Queen Amazing Grace Niyokindi and Junior Commodore Owen Erlandson. Mr. Hutchinson and Woman of the year are Spencer and Joyce Beytien.
Coronation also gave the opportunity for the exiting royal family to say their thank yous and goodbyes.
“I believe that this organization creates such beautiful opportunities for women to express themselves, create authentic friendships and get involved in as many opportunities as they can,” said outgoing Princess Tatyana Beerbower. “That was one thing I loved most about my experience this year — enjoying the small moments and taking every opportunity that presented itself to me.”
Coronation was a significant event, but just one of many throughout the week that saw cardboard boat races, a boat parade, a 5K run, carp fishing tournament and disc golf tournament.
Thursday evening’s boat parade saw Citizens Bank & Trust Co. take top prize with its boat entry. Second place went to Bowser Castle-Mathern Construction, and third place went to an entry featuring past Water Carnival first mates called the Baywatch boat.
And, of course, there were people searching high and low and around and around for the Water Carnival medallion and its prize of $500 that went to the finder. The hunt kicked off with the announcement of the first clue during music in the park Monday night, June 12, and searchers scoured the city during the next six days.
Finally, Wyatt Hahn came up the winner, locating the medallion straight east of the dock by the pond.
Another highlight from the week was the Grand Day Parade, which saw thousands line the parade route through downtown on Main Street to Fourth Avenue Southeast, past South Park then south to Miller Avenue Southwest. High school marching bands from Litchfield and Dassel-Cokato grabbed top prizes in the band competition.
It all meant a fun-packed week, to be sure, the kind of week that likely makes many anxious for the 81st annual edition of the Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival.