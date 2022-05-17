Heart-and-soul stirring notes of jazz pulsed through the auditorium Tuesday night at Hutchinson High School. Rehearsing were Jazz Band I members and the New World Singers for their upcoming performances at Swing into Spring, Friday, May 20, at Crow River Winery.
What sets this evening apart from a traditional high school music concert, is the setting and talent. To be a member of Jazz Band I and New World Singers, students must perform auditions, which take place in the fall, followed by Tuesday evening rehearsals.
“The last Swing into Spring at the winery was 2019,” said Kevin Kleindl, director of bands at HHS. “We had it last year, kind of, at (Masonic/West River) park. It is going to be so great to be back at the winery. It is a beautiful facility and really the perfect spot to have this event.”
Jazz Band I’s program will be a mix of swing and blues, with the vast majority of it being dance music. Joining the group will be guest artists Keith Hilson on trombone and 2020 HHS graduate Bodie Brice on drums and keyboard.
While it’s Kleindl’s seventh Swing into Spring, it’s Nate Raabe’s fifth. As the vocal music instructor at Hutchinson High School, he found while looking at music for the New World Singers to perform, the theme of love began to emerge.
“We’ll be singing a couple of classic love songs such as ‘Build Me Up Buttercup,’ ‘LOVE’ and a more recent song ‘Lucky.’ I didn’t want to include only the classic love songs, so I found the piece ‘It’s You I Like’ by Fred Rogers, which is all about loving someone as they are — not for any superficial reason. ‘Cry Me A River’ is about the dark side that love can take. Though the piece is about the painful side of love, it has a tone of redemption to it. The song is ultimately about overcoming a relationship that is no longer working.”
One of Raabe’s favorite things about Swing into Spring it that a lot of it is derived from the vocal jazz repertoire.
“These arrangements require singers to have a high-level ability to read music and tune the complex and ‘jazzy’ chords that come with it,” he said. “New World Singers and I have had a great time putting these pieces together and I hope we can pack the house on May 20!”
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. followed by dance lessons at 7:30 p.m. and music from 8-10 p.m. Light appetizers by Chef Craig Catering will be served and a cash bar will be available.
FROM THE STUDENTS
This is sophomore Silas Maricle’s second year with the jazz band. He plays the alto sax.
“I picked it at random from the selection they gave me,” he said. “I had jazz in the back of my mind. It was a good choice. It’s still fun to play.”
While Maricle said he enjoys playing in the regular band, it’s a lot more fun for him to grow his skill set with the experience he gains through the jazz band.
Junior Jack Matheny is a member of Jazz Band I and New World Singers.
“It’s fun to play a bunch of jazzy songs,” he said. “I like the performance part in front of others.”
Matheny chose as his instrument — the trombone — because he liked the slide of the instrument. When it comes to favorite songs to play at Swing into Spring, Matheny’s choice is “Come a Swingin’.”
He auditioned for New World Singers because he “really likes to sing.” His favorite song for Friday night? “Cry Me a River.”
When Matheny isn’t working on his music, the Hutchinson native can be found hanging out with friends, and more recently skateboarding.
HOW IT STARTED
Jazz in all its forms was front and center at the first Swing into Spring event during May 2015 at Crow River Winery.
Kleindl, and Charles Moe, then vocal music instructor, were looking to give students the experience of performing in a different setting than the high school.
“I love the feeling of getting the kids out of the auditorium and giving them the experience of being professional musicians,” Kleindl said in an earlier Leader interview. “To have people dance to the music you are playing is an amazing feeling.”
Swing into Spring grew out of an earlier event known as Big Band Boogie Night, which was a high school-sponsored event. In its new form, the jazz evening became a Music Boosters fundraiser to raise money for the high school music program.
And since we’re talking about transitions, the Music Boosters grew out of the Band Boosters. The name was changed in 2014 to encompass both the band and choir programs. If you’re looking for more information, the group’s Facebook page is labeled Hutchinson Music Boosters.
With its winning formula of live music and dancing, Swing into Spring became an annual event taking place in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was canceled for 2020, and returned outdoors in 2021. On May 20, it returns to showcase student talent at its traditional site — Crow River Winery.
“Swing into Spring is one of my favorite days of the year,” Kleindl said, “seeing my students light up with excitement the moment they realize that people are dancing to the music they are making and having a great time.”