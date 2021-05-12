When Dave Skoog of Hutchinson and Al Gable, a Philadelphia native, met back in March, the two Vietnam War veterans shared an immediate bond.
“It was almost like we had been around each other for a long period of time already,” Gable said.
The truth, however, is that the men hadn’t interacted since their paths last crossed March 23, 1969, the day Skoog helped pull Gable from a helicopter crash and saved his life.
Both men were members of the 92nd Assault Helicopter Company stationed in the Central Highlands, a mountainous region of Vietnam. Skoog, who was 19 at the time, worked on rescue and recovery missions, while Gable, who was 21, was a gunner helping cover insertions and extractions.
“The gun units basically fly over and we penetrate the area with rockets and ammo,” Gable said. “So you kind of shoot up the area, and you do the same thing when they call you to remove the guys from the area.”
On March 23, 1969, Gable’s helicopter was fully loaded for an insertion, meaning it was filled with the maximum fuel and ammo it could carry. Taking off with that much weight can be difficult, Skoog said, especially in the mountains of the Central Highlands where the air was thinner.
“Sometimes you’d have to scoot down the runway and then jump in the helicopter before you take off,” Gable said.
As his helicopter took off that day, Gable said he immediately felt the pilot was acting unusual and something was wrong.”
“He wasn’t telling us anything, and the next thing you know he was calling for mayday, and I knew we were in trouble,” Gable said. “Upon that moment I thought, ‘This is the end of me, I’m done, we’re dead,’ because I’ve seen a few (helicopters) hit the ground, and as soon as they hit the ground they blow up.”
Gable said he has a few memories of the crash, including the feeling of the impact and the sound of the engine running when he woke up. He also remembered thinking he needed to escape before the helicopter exploded.
“The next thing I remember, I was on a medevac helicopter, there was a guy talking to me telling me I’d be fine, I’d be on my way to the field hospital, and then I must have passed out again and I woke up at the field hospital,” Gable said.
FILLING IN GAPS
For years Gable knew little about the moments between his crash and when he was medevaced to safety. That is until about three months ago.
While sharing his story on a Facebook group for members of the 92nd AHC, Gable’s post was seen by Skoog, who recognized the tail number on Gable’s crashed helicopter. He was one of the first responders to the wreck.
“We were on another minor rescue/recovery mission, it was a downed helicopter but nobody was hurt, and we got this call that there was a crash (and diverted to it),” Skoog said.
At the scene of the wreck, Skoog recalled that the pilot and two other passengers aboard the helicopter were able to get out safely, but the gunner was trapped. A wrecker with a tow cable was required to move the demolished helicopter and free Gable.
“We were lucky we were close by, because it could have been 45 minutes otherwise and he could have been dead,” Skoog said. “So we were lucky we were within about five minutes.”
After sending Gable off on the medevac, Skoog said he never knew what happened to the gunner, and considering his wounds, he wouldn’t have been surprised if he had died.
“You don’t know what’s happened to the guy,” Skoog said. “Did he make it, did he not make it? Because we went right back to work. The war’s still going on.”
But after connecting on social media, both men were able to fill each other in on the missing parts of their shared experience.
Gable suffered a broken pelvis and compression fracture to his spine and spent four months in a body cast. He still suffers from back and hip issues today, but while recovering in Japan with other injured soldiers, he remembered how lucky he felt his injuries weren’t worse.
“I thought I was bad until I saw a guy beside me with one leg,” Gable said, “and I thought to myself, ‘I’m nothing compared to him and some of the other ones who had an arm and a leg missing.’”
Skoog went on to serve three tours in Vietnam, while Gable recovered and was reassigned to Fort Belvoir, Virginia, where he worked at the base rod and gun club until his two-year term was finished.
AN EMOTIONAL MEETING
As the two men got to know each other more, they discovered another similarity. Gable had moved to Venice, Florida, about two years ago, while Skoog was spending winter in Fort Myers, less than two hours away. The two men decided to meet up in the middle and immediately hit it off, and then met up again in Fort Myers.
“It was an emotional reunion and fun to reunite after 52 years,” Skoog said. “His wife looked at the calendar and said, ‘Look, it’s 52 years to the day that you crashed.’”
Although Gable has no memory of Skoog from that day in 1969, he’ll never forget him now, and the two men remain in contact. He never imagined he would have met up with someone from his unit five decades ago, especially someone who knew so much about his crash. But he called his new friendship with Skoog “a blessing,” and just one more affirmation of how lucky he is.
“I believed in God then, but I believe in God more today, and that day (of the crash) made me believe wholly and more about him and for him, because here I am today … still living life,” Gable said. “I feel very fortunate.”