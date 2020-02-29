Airline travel can be stressful, especially when your flight is delayed. While it's not the best conditions for making new friends, that’s exactly what happened between a 47-year-old Hutchinson woman and 9-year-old boy from Arkansas. Now the story of their unlikely friendship is inspiring others to be kind to each other.
Jennifer Trettin was on her way home after a family visit in Florida and was seated next to Owen Tschepikow of Fayetteville, Arkansas. There was just one problem, their plane was grounded due to bad weather.
In true “Minnesota Nice” spirit, Trettin struck up a conversation with the boy.
“I just started chatting with him, asking him questions,” Trettin said. “He was playing his video game, and then he stopped. I asked him if he wanted to play cards and he said, ‘Yeah.’”
Trettin taught him Kings in the Corner. When the plane finally took off, Owen asked to continue playing card games during the flight.
“It was like having a new friend,” he said about meeting Trettin. “She was really nice.”
After nearly three hours on a flight to Atlanta that was expected to take 45 minutes, the plane began to land, and that’s when trouble struck. Owen became sick, but with his mother, father and younger brother in the row behind him, it was Trettin who was able to soothe the ill boy.
“She was able to comfort him and take care of him while that was going on since we couldn’t do a lot having to be buckled in during the landing,” said Jen Tschepikow, Owen’s mother. “I could tell she was an awesome person.”
When the plane landed, Trettin knew she had already missed her connecting flight back to Minnesota, but the Tschepikows had a chance to make their flight if they hurried. In a rush, Owen and his family thanked Trettin and said goodbye as they ran to the next gate.
After everyone else had departed the plane, Trettin began to leave, but that’s when she noticed Owen’s red Arkansas Razorbacks hat on the floor. He had taken it off when he got sick and forgotten it.
“When we were going to our next flight, I realized I didn’t have my hat,” Owen said.
“But we were sprinting,” added his mother. “We almost missed our flight because of the delay.”
Owen and his mom figured the hat, which was a gift from his uncle, was a lost cause. But they didn’t count on Trettin, who had been left with such an impression from the young boy that she was determined to return his hat.
“When you take the size of an airport and you turn it in to lost and found, you pretty much know your chances are going nowhere,” she said. “I didn’t want that for that little guy.”
When Trettin finally got back to Minnesota, she began searching for Owen. All she knew was his first name, that he was from Arkansas and that he liked sports and had a younger brother. It wasn’t much, but it was enough.
After trying to connect with Owen’s family through the airline, Trettin took to social media in a last-ditch effort. She posted a picture of the hat on Facebook with a description of Owen’s family and what she knew about the boy. The post quickly went viral and within 12 hours, Trettin had found the Tschepikows.
“It was crazy. It was like wildfire,” Trettin said. “I never dreamed that I’d find him.”
“We got a text from a friend of ours to check our Facebook because some nice lady had Owen’s hat,” Jen Tschepikow said.
About 11 days and 700 miles later, Owen was reunited with his hat. Along with the Razorbacks cap, Jen sent a care package including two Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl hats — one for Owen and one for his brother Ellis — Minnesota Twins and Wild T-shirts, a hockey puck, a package of Swedish Fish — the candy he was eating on the plane — and of course a deck of cards.
It had been a roller coaster week of emotions for Trettin leading up to her trip. She had recently found out she was six months cancer-free after battling Stage 4 colon cancer since 2016, but then a close friend died the day she left for Florida. The trip was a slight reprieve for Trettin, and Owen was “the topping on my cake for the weekend.”
“I have three grown kids," Trettin said, "so to have this little guy sitting next to me telling me about this, that and the other was fun.”
As for Owen, a few days after returning home his family ordered Chinese food. When the meal was finished, the message in Owen’s fortune cookie proved that his meeting with Trettin was no accident. It read: “You will soon gain the best possible gift — a true and lasting friend.”