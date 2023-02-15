While serving in the Minnesota Senate, Scott Newman of Hutchinson sat at a floor desk with a history dating back to 1908.
“I will miss the beauty of the State Capitol and the Senate Chamber,” he said this past week, “the history of it.”
He wasn’t alone in his appreciation of the weight of the grand gold and red chamber. He remembers one day when he had occasion to invite a visiting family in through the Senate Chamber door.
“I said, ‘Come on in and take a look.’ They had a little boy with them, 4 or 5 years old,” Newman said. “His eyes got all bugged out, and he was looking up at this big, beautiful chamber. He said to me, ‘Are there any monsters in this room?’ It was really one of those neat moments.”
The 76-year-old has since retired following redistricting of Minnesota’s legislative districts this past year, but took time from a vacation to talk about his memories of public service, his achievements and struggles, and what awaits him in the future. One could mark the start of his public, political life to October, 2003, when Rep. Tony Kielkucki resigned mid-term. Or, perhaps, circle 1998 when Newman began volunteering in the political sphere.
But some Hutchinson residents might remember him all the way back in 1965 when he graduated from Hutchinson High School. A few years later, in 1969, he graduated from Mankato State University with an undergraduate degree in ancient history and political science, and a minor in geology.
“I like rocks and stuff,” he said.
But from there he went on to the William College of Law, from which he graduated in 1973, leading to a career in law that started as a Hennepin County Deputy Sheriff. Over time he worked in the legal department of a large insurance company in the Twin Cities, worked in private practice for 37 years, and served as an administrative law judge.
“When (Kielkucki) resigned, I was recruited to run for the House of Representatives by then speaker Steve Sviggum,” Newman said.
He won the special election, and was elected for a full term soon after, ultimately serving three years, through 2006, before returning to private practice.
“(In 2010) then Sen. Steve Dille decided not to run. He was the incumbent,” Newman said. “I decided to throw my hat in the ring and run. ... Part of it was my age. I was reaching the end of my legal career. At that time, I was an ALG. I had always been interested in politics. I really thought that I was a good fit for my district with my conservative views. I simply wanted to run and serve and do the best that I could for the people out in rural Minnesota.”
After his election as a Republican in 2010, he was re-elected in 2012, 2016 and 2020, and was the Republican nominee for attorney general in the 2014 election.
FROM THE INSIDE
Having served both in the House and Senate, Newman was able to get a look at the mechanisms of each legislative body.
“A quick comparison: There are 137 members in the House. There are 67 in the Senate. The Senate is a much smaller body,” he said. “You get to know more senators than House representatives. The Senate is more intimate in that respect.”
During Newman’s time serving District 18 — which included at the time McLeod, Meeker and Sibley counties, as well as Cokato and Cokato Township — the same area was split into two House districts, 18A and 18B.
“When you’re in the Senate, you have twice as many constituents, your district is twice as big,” he said.
Along with a more diverse area to represent, senators must fill the same number of committees and consider the same number of bills with half the members.
“The workload, in my estimation, is a bit heavier (in the Senate),” Newman said. “On the other hand, the representatives are closer to their constituents because there are half as many.”
And the day-to-day operation?
“The House of Representatives is like a street fight,” Newman said. “The Senate operates like England boxing rules. It’s just more controlled. The rules of conduct are more rigid in the Senate. Both have their strong points.”
One perhaps less considered rule of governance, Newman said, is the way spending moves through the state Legislature. All must originate in the House of Representatives, which means the Senate could be left waiting if it wants to move a bonding bill.
“From a political standpoint, that becomes really important,” Newman said.
TRANSPORTATION
Anyone following Newmans’ legislative work in recent years is likely to know him for his service as chairman of the Senate’s transportation committee. In that role, he frequently came into opposition with the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
“I was battling them constantly over policy issues and fiscal issues,” he said. “It got real tense at times.”
He characterized, for example, a proposed land bridge project to replace land in the Rondo community of St. Paul as a “neighborhood development program.” He opposed it.
“It would have nothing to do with improving the transportation system of Minnesota,” Newman said.
As chair, he opposed proposals to replace Highway 94 between Minneapolis and St. Paul with a boulevard that would include shops and condos, and took issue with MnDOT expending resources to develop the plan. He opposed further development of the Southwest Light Rail project, and pushed for the billion dollar budget to be spent on other transportation solutions, such as busing. But, he said, with the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party holding control of the state Legislature, he sees the project now moving forward.
On the other hand, Newman said, important projects were tackled during his time as transportation chair. For instance, one section of U.S. Highway 14 between Nicolette and Rochester had remained two lanes, and was the site of multiple fatalities.
“We could not get MnDOT to fix it,” Newman said. “In 2017, I wouldn’t move on their bill unless they agreed to move on that road. They call it an earmark. I call it a constituent request. MnDOT hates to be told what to do, but I dug in.”
Closer to home in McLeod County, Newman pushed for U.S. Highway 212 to become four lanes between Carver and Norwood Young America. The road is used frequently by local industry and commuter traffic.
“They’ve been working on (lobbying) that for decades,” Newman said. “We’re going to have it because the Republicans held the transportation committee, and I was the chair. ... It shouldn’t have been that hard.”
MNLARS
Minnesotans might recall a major political event from 2019, which placed a spotlight on Newman’s work in transportation. On a Wednesday afternoon in April, he appeared at a press conference with Gov. Tim Walz and Rick King, the executive vice president of operations at Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters had been tasked with heading a panel of experts to look into Minnesota’s ailing licensing registration system, which had been meant to streamline the work of providing vehicle plates, tabs and certificates of title, along with other motor vehicle functions. Following 10 years of development, the panel advised Minnesota to scrap the system, and hire a private company to deliver a packaged solution.
“They were $100 million over budget with no end in sight,” Newman said this past week. “They wanted more money. ... Ultimately the way it was resolved is I met with the governor and said I would agree to it if there was an independent review to look at the mess.”
The new system was slated to cost $100 million itself, but Newman said it would be “modern, new, and able to adapt” instead of “a clunker.” Soon, he said, Minnesotans will be able to go to a kiosk to pay license tab fees.
DISAPPOINTMENTS
On the other hand, not every political battle was resolved the way Newman would have hoped. For instance, he carried a voter identification bill three times in the Senate, and it moved off the floor each time. But it never received DFL support, or made it through the House.
“Think of what you need photo ID for,” Newman said. “Minnesota doesn’t require it of anybody to vote.”
He would also like to have seen Minnesota move to provisional ballots, which place ballots in a provisional box should documentation be found to be insufficient or incorrect. Should the voter prove identification or provide the correct documents within the allotted time, the ballot is then added to the count.
“Minnesota is one of three states that does not have provisional balloting. ... (In Minnesota), they look at the illegal vote after the election. Illegal voting is one of the most difficult things to prosecute or identify,” Newman said. “If you go in there and you’re not who you say you are, and they let you vote, and you walk away, how are you going to find that person?”
Newman is confident neither issue will be changed in the future, either, if the DFL is in power.
“They believe it is voter suppression. I believe they’re wrong. I believe it is voter integrity,” he said.
CHANGE
Party affiliation in general has, over the years, become a more prominent driving force in Minnesota politics not for those two issues alone, but in general, Newman believes.
“When I say this, I want to preface it,” Newman said. “There are many people in the Senate on both sides of the aisle who I am professionally and personally very fond of. There are lots of good people in the Minnesota Senate who are there because they believe what they are doing is best. They are there the same reason I was there.
“But what I have seen in the last decade is party affiliation is driving the agenda. It has become more and more difficult for individual legislators and senators to buck that party agenda.”
From his perspective, the change has been caused by the “progressive left” moving “further and further left, both in policy issues and in fiscal issues.” Over time, there has been less and less room for negotiation.
“You take a guy like me, I don’t want to go there, so I push in the opposite direction,” Newman said. “I have become more conservative over the years. I have done so, in my mind, out of necessity.”
But there are always exceptions, such as in 2017 when Newman worked with Frank Hornstein of the DFL, who chaired the transportation committee in the House.
“Frank is a very good person. I’m very fond of him. Politically, we could not be more opposite,” Newman said. “He and I sat down and talked about our transportation bill. We took off the table that which we knew we would never agree on and put on the table what we could agree on, and what we know we could talk about.”
After several weeks of work, “We put together what I thought was a really good transportation bill in 2017,” Newman said.
Newman also remembers fondly working with Sen. John Hoffman, DFL, in Hoffman’s capacity as chairman of the elections committee. They worked together on campaign finance discloser. He also worked with Sen. Scott Dibble, DFL, when Dibble was minority leader on transportation.
“We could not be more different from a political standpoint,” Newman said. “He’s an urban senator. He lives in the uptown part of Minneapolis. He’s a city mouse. I’m a country mouse. We put together a pretty good working relationship and dealt with issues involving transportation.”
LOOKING AHEAD
Much like the grandeur and history of the Senate chambers themselves, Newman found a sense of purpose in the processes of legislative work with his colleagues.
“I will miss the beauty of the state capitol,” he said. “I will miss the people. The floor staff. The staff in the Senate Office Building. They’re all good people. They work hard. I will miss the traditions of the Senate. I enjoyed them: the rules of conduct I found very important. They dictate that you have to behave yourself. I enjoyed that, I really did. I’ll miss that. You’re part of something important. That, I’ll miss.”
Gone, too, will be the interactions with constituents.
“I will miss it,” Newman said. “Lots of times, constituents will go to their legislator. ... They have a problem and don’t know where else to turn. Often times, it’s a legislative issue, like a regulation violation, or somebody can’t get their license on time, or whatever it may be. I really did enjoy working with constituents and intervening on their behalf. It’s no problem to call up the director of public safety and say, ‘I have a constituent with a problem.’ I did it many times.”
But Newman will have plenty to keep him busy.
“First and foremost, my wife and I are going to do some traveling,” he said. “That’s something we’ve been putting off for a long time.”
Travel will include a spring trip to the Mediterranean Sea.
“For me, personally, I’ve always been interested in history. That’s what my undergraduate degree is in,” Newman said. “I want to look into that, particularly genealogy.”
He has a particular love of the ocean.
“I’m interested in the environment and the changes that are going on with the ocean, the environment in general, but the ocean in particular,” Newman said. “I’m going to try and get involved in that type of thing, but all on a volunteer basis. I really don’t anticipate going back to work unless I truly get bored. Then maybe I’ll get a job pumping gas in a marina.”