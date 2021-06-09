Abi Reiter

Sponsor: Citizen’s Bank & Trust
Parents: Ken and Reiter
Age: 20
What is one of your favorite memories of Hutchinson?
One of my favorite memories of Hutchinson would be when I ran in the Water Carnival 5k race in 2015. I was 14 at the time competing in both track and field and cross country, and I wanted to see how my running matched with other runners who were both older and more experienced than me. I ended up coming in as the first female in that race, and the second runner overall a few seconds behind the winner. As a highly competitive runner, my time and place in that race made me feel like my training was paying off and since then I’ve always enjoyed testing the limits of my running by racing with other strong competitors.
Why did you decide to participate in this year’s Water Carnival?
As a college student that found myself in Hutchinson for longer than I planned during the pandemic, I wanted to find a way to better connect with the community that I grew up in. As a candidate for Miss Hutchinson, not only do you represent the entire community but you are also able to learn more about the whole of the community which is an experience unmatched in anything else. Within the next few years I will be graduating from college and starting my professional career outside of Hutchinson, and I look forward to getting to serve and connect with my home community one last time before leaving. I initially planned on running last year, but I was excited to hear that Water Carnival was coming back in all its glory this year to bring everyone together after having to spend a year apart.
What are your future goals and ambitions?
Upon graduating from college, I hope to make it to Washington, D.C., to work in the government, specifically the foreign service. Becoming a diplomat and representing my country abroad is something I have looked forward to for years, and traveling to D.C. would be the first step. While I hope to make an impact abroad, I also plan on getting involved with nonprofits in the U.S. and potentially working on research in order to better connect communities and find creative ways to help people that are less fortunate. Connecting with both the government and private side of similar issues will give me a clearer picture of how I can advocate for communities and bring together at least a portion of the people who make up this country.