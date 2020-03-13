Acoma Township's annual meeting Tuesday night was a full house and called for extra chairs.
But, Acoma Township Board Chair Larry Ashwill said, "it was actually a pretty quiet meeting. Nothing major happened."
The 2021 levy those in attendance approved stayed the same as last year at $258,000, but with adjustments within some of the funds. The general fund was set at $38,000, road and bridge at $167,500, fire administration at $32,500, road and bridge equipment at $5,000 and fire equipment at $15,000.
The board also reviewed damages caused by flooding, blizzards, heavy winds and a late, cold winter last year.
Damage was caused in multiple ways, including:
- $43,525 in sub-base deterioration of tar roads,
- $7,826 in ditches and culverts,
- $374,581 in gravel road sub-base deterioration, and
- $59,709 in emergency repairs to gravel roads.
The cost of repairs is far above the money the township has for such expenses.
"It would take you about seven years to repair all the damage under a normal budget," said supervisor Tom Dahl. "So what's going to happen to the road in the next seven years if you don't fix it?"
As is the case in counties and townships across the country, Acoma Township qualifies to receive state and federal aid, but the damages must be approved for funding.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will pay 75 percent of the cost of damages it approves for aid. The aid money is given to the state first, however, and then it is up to the state to determine if it will pay the other 25 percent before passing the money on to the township.