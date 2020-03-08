PEANUT, PEACH 'N PINEAPPLE WRAP
Ingredients:
1 (15 ounce) can sliced peaches, drained
1 can pineapple tidbits in juice, drained
1/2 cup red or green bell pepper, chopped
1 teaspoon cinnamon
4 (10 inch) whole wheat tortillas
1/2 cup chunky peanut butter
3 cups lettuce, shredded
Directions:
In a medium bowl, combine peaches, pineapple, bell pepper and cinnamon. Warm the tortillas and spread 2 tablespoons of peanut butter on one side of each tortilla, leaving room on the edges. Spoon equal portions of the peach mixture over peanut butter, then top with lettuce. Fold the side and bottom edges of each tortilla toward the middle over the filling, then roll so the tortilla covers the filling.
Chef's tips:
Mix the drained juices with your breakfast juice if you like. To make the tortillas more pliable before wrapping, warm them 10-15 seconds on high heat in the microwave, 3-5 minutes at 350 degrees in aluminum foil in the oven, or 15 seconds per side over medium-high heat on the stove top.
Nutrition:
Recipe makes 4 servings. Per serving: 430 calories, 15g total fat, 600mg sodium, 64g total carbohydrate, 13g protein
Source: Meeting Your MyPlate Goals on a Budget Toolkit by MyPlate National Strategic Partners