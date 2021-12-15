If Joanie’s Catering of Hutchinson has been your go-to place for special events, don’t panic. Although its founder Joan Halter, 71, is retiring Jan. 1, her daughter Rachael Wright will continue the family business with the same services, website and phone number.
It’s something Wright has been doing since her mom eased from day-to-day operations. Like Halter, Wright brings to the job a background in food service. Her day job is working as the lunch lady at Park and Tiger elementary schools in Hutchinson.
“She loves it,” Halter said. “It works well with the catering business.”
While Wright takes over the heavy lifting and weekend commitments of her catering side gig, Halter plans to be a snowbird January through April, dividing her time between the warmer southern states of Texas and Florida. She’ll spend the rest of the year in Hutchinson, so she’ll be available should her daughter need an extra pair of hands.
“I melt the butter and stir the gravy now,” Halter said with a smile.
CATERING IS IN HER BLOOD
The 4-H Cafe at the McLeod County Fairgrounds serves as home base for the longtime catering business. Halter moved there when the new fairgrounds opened in 1993. She’s not one to miss a beat. After returning home last Wednesday night from a couple weeks in Texas, Halter was back at work Thursday morning prepping for upcoming Christmas events. A long stainless steel counter was filled with ingredients for Christmas cookies and bars. Joining her in prep work that morning was her longtime friend, Jerry Brown. He was busy peeling and slicing apples.
Halter said catering is “in her blood.” She’s stuck with it because it’s fun.
“I’m a social butterfly,” she said. “I like to be around people.”
Halter blames her older sister, Ruth, for her interest in food and cooking. Ruth, who is 13 years older, always made cookies the Sunday before Christmas, and Halter wanted to be just like her older sister.
Born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, Halter went on to attend the University of Missouri, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in food science with a minor in business.
It was her husband, J.C. Halter, whose job — selling commercial green houses in four states — that brought them to town about 40 years ago.
“We fell in love with Hutchinson,” Halter said. “(We) thought it would be a great place to raise kids.”
With his death 20 years ago, Halter turned to catering because she had nothing else to do. Her business grew over time. She has about 20 people in her book to call to work events, plus three managers to oversee them.
“This business would not thrive without them,” Halter said.
SERVING FEW TO MANY
Halter estimated they cater about 200 events a year, ranging from small affairs of 25 people to more than 600.
The largest event they recently served was the 150th anniversary luncheon for Faith Lutheran Church. They typically cater within a 60-mile radius of Hutchinson, but this time they didn’t have to go far because it was at the fairgrounds. The original count was 300, but it kept going up from there until it reached 600. The menu featured two popular hot dishes — wild rice and goulash.
It’s not surprising weddings are one of her favorite events to cater.
“Everyone is so happy,” Halter said.
When it comes to most-requested dishes, the longtime caterer said clients ask for chicken in wine sauce, roast beef pot roast, garlic mashed potatoes, honey-glazed carrots, green beans almondine, and ranch and French dressing.
“Caesar salad is popular,” she added.
One of the trends Halter has observed during her tenure is special diets.
“We’re seeing a lot more people requesting gluten-free,” she said. “We cater to special diets. We also made special recipes if requested. One of the most unique was lima bean and Rice Krispies hot dish. It was for a wedding. It was really good.”
COMING BACK FROM COVID
Like businesses everywhere, Halter shut down Joanie’s Catering in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and reopened a year later.
“We started back with rules in place,” she said. “We were very busy in September and October. We usually do one or two weddings on a Saturday, but during those months we did three on a couple of Saturdays. I couldn’t say no.”
For those in the know, Halter also has operated the Country Diner during the 2019 and 2021 McLeod County Fair. She’ll be back this summer, too. Her warm chocolate chip cookies were a hit, but the most popular is the ever-present Pork Chow Mein.
“We had simple food last year because all my help went to Winstock,” she said.
They also serve food through the 4-H Cafe for the annual Orange Spectacular, which draws thousands of people to the McLeod County Fairgrounds. They’ve been doing that since the event moved from the Karg farm to the fairgrounds in 2012.
“We love that,” she said. “They’re very nice people to work with. We try not to double up on food with the other stands.”
During the 2021 event, Halter introduced breakfast.
“They really liked it,” she said. “We had cinnamon rolls, caramel rolls, egg sandwiches and coffee.”
Halter said they have their operations “down pat.” Another event she looks forward to each year is the holiday gala sponsored by the Down with Diabetes Alliance.
“It’s wonderful to do,” she said. “It’s a wonderful event.”
Thanks to a well-run organization, Halter said they can cook for 250 people in five hours.
“We do the prep the day before and start at noon and serve at 5 p.m.” she said.
Looking back, Halter has enjoyed catering and will miss it.
“I can’t praise Rachael enough,” she said.
In her wake, Halter shares her words of wisdom: “Always smile, don’t be late, and don’t run out of food.”