The second annual Central Minnesota Ag Lenders Conference, an educational agricultural lenders workshop, is Sept. 10 at Coyote Moon Grille in St. Cloud.
Speakers Include:
- Breakeven for dairy cows and how that impacts the farm's finances: Joleen Hadrich, Extension economist, University of Minnesota
- Pros and cons of different business entities: Rob Holcomb, Extension educator, University of Minnesota
- Highlighting the 2020 financial performance of farmers across Minnesota: Pauline Van Nurden, Extension economist, University of Minnesota
- Cover crop economics and decision-making: Katie Wilts Johnson, Extension economist, University of Minnesota
This conference will help lenders develop a more in-depth understanding of the agricultural industry trends moving forward. Doors open at 8:45 a.m. with the program starting at 9 a.m.
Registration is open at extension.umn.edu/event/central-mn-ag-lenders-conference-0, or search "lenders conference" on the University of Minnesota Extension website, extension.umn.edu. Registration is $60 per person before Sept. 13 and $75 per person after. Lunch and refreshments will be provided.
For more information on the workshop, call Nathan J Hulinsky at 320-203-6104 or email huli0013@umn.edu.