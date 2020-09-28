The city plans to invest about $56,885 of its CARES Act funds into facility upgrades designed to improve indoor air quality and mitigate the spread of airborne diseases.
Members of the Hutchinson City Council approved purchasing needlepoint bipolar ionization systems for several city facilities where there is a large number of employees working, or a large amount of public foot traffic. Some of those facilities include the City Center, Rec Center and Event Center, the public library, liquor store and senior dining facility, Burich Arena, the police station and fire hall.
NBPI systems work in addition with buildings’ existing air handling units, remote terminal units or furnace systems.
“Basically what it does is create positive and negative ions and blows them out into the building,” said Dan Jochum, the city’s planning and zoning director. “These ions get attached to any viruses or dust particles or what have you that are in the air. It comes back through the system and gets cleaned out.”
Foster Mechanical of Hutchinson as the low bidder on the project.
Back in August, City Council members chose to set aside about $200,000 of the $1.07 million of federal CARES Act funding Hutchinson received to help pay for city’s COVID-19 expenses. As of Sept. 22, the city estimated it had about $150,000 remaining.
The cost for the NBPI systems will come from those designated funds, leaving a remaining budget of about $95,000 for city expenses. That money must be spent on specific COVID-related items. Any unspent money will be returned to McLeod County after Nov. 15.