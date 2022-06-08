Another local Meeker County lake was added to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources infested water list in 2021.
The state agency confirmed zebra mussels were found in Lake Francis northeast of Kingston. The invasive species is known to be particularly hard to manage as it cannot be legally treated, and it reproduces at an exceptional rate. One square yard can have 10,000 zebra mussels. In addition to outcompeting native mussels for food, they're known to be especially painful when they cut feet.
"If you like fishing and you like walleye, if you like big fish, you're not going to find as many in a lake infested by zebra mussels," said Ariana Richardson, Meeker County's Aquatic Invasive Species Program Coordinator. "They are taking away the foundational food chain."
She noted that zebra mussels can be tricky to pinpoint in a lake and may be present without having been found and added to the list.
Lake Francis is the most recent lake to make the list, but several others in Meeker County, and a few in McLeod County, have as well. Infested waters in the two counties are:
Meeker County:
- Lake Francis — zebra mussel
- Lake Little Mud — Eurasian watermilfoil
- Lake Manuella — Eurasian watermilfoil
- Lake Minnie Belle — zebra mussel
- Lake Minnie Belle — Eurasian watermilfoil
- Lake Ripley — Eurasian watermilfoil
- Lake Stella — zebra mussel
- Lake Stella — Eurasian wawtermilfoil
- Lake Washington — zebra mussel
- Lake Washington — Eurasian Watermilkfoil
- Wolf Lake — Eurasian watermilfoil
- Clear Lake — Eurasian watermilfoil
- Lake Erie — Eurasian watermilfoil
McLeod County:
- Belle Lake 2018 — Eurasian watermilfoil
- Cedar Lake 2013 — Eurasian watermilfoil
Eurasian watermilfoil is an unusual specimen. While it can cause problems on its own, it can also hybridize with native watermilfoil, and end up either more problematic, or less problematic. But overall, it creates problems for boats, and a danger for swimmers who could become snagged in the dense overgrowth. It can grow up to 9 feet tall. Similar to zebra mussel, Eurasian watermilfoil can harm the food chain by blocking out the sun and by outcompeting other plants, ultimately harming the ecosystem.
To help curb the spread of AIS, Minnesota lawmakers passed in 2014 a county tax bill that provides funds for prevention. Funds received by each county are determined by watercraft trailer launches and trailer parking spaces. In 2022, McLeod County received $75,094. Meeker County received $227,716.
In McLeod County, prevention is handled by the planning and zoning office, which cooperates with local lake associations. For instance, in April, the County Board approved $22,230 to the Lake Marion AIS Program for the treatment of curly leaf pond weed. The Lake Marion Improvement Association added $2,470. Curly leaf pond weed has been in most waters since the 1800s and is not counted on the infested waters list. But permits are distributed for its control.
In another instance of fund dispersement, $23,000 was given late last year to the Lake Marion Improvement Association for carp clean out in 2022. Earlier that same year, McLeod County gave $10,842 to help battle Eurasian watermilfoil. The lake association covered the rest of the $12,047 project bid.
In addition to McLeod County's contributions, Meeker County contributes to 15-21 projects each year with its larger disbursement.
A common misconception, Richardson said, is that the spread of AIS occurs because of visitors from elsewhere in the state, or from other states. But most movement from lake to lake happens within the local area, meaning the odds are that spread is a local issue.
"The main concern is lakes like Minnie Belle, Washington and Stella," Richardson said.
One good way for local boaters to help stop the spread is to simply follow the law. A boat lift, dock, swim raft or associated equipment removed from any water body can not be placed in another until a minimum of 21 days have passed. The DNR also recommends boaters clean all visible aquatic plants, mud and debris from their boat, trailer and other equipment before leaving a water access or shoreland property. Water-related equipment should be drained and drain plugs should be left open during transportation. Everything should be dried before going to another lake or river, especially if a boat has been in the water or more for more than 24 hours.
Local lake associations also offer boat inspections and pressure washing stations. Such amenities should be used when enjoying local lakes. But they're useful for new purchases as well. Boaters should look out for informational signs when visiting lakes.
"If you're going to be buying or selling something, or putting new equipment in at home, you can stop by the lake and have an inspector decontaminate it," Richardson said.
A courtesy decontamination site map can be found online at webapps15.dnr.state.mn.us/ais_decon_sites. It shows one such site on the south side of Lake Washington off 213th Street, but the map updates for each day of the week, and some days can be viewed in advance.
Richardson said a new option is on the way. An upcoming Lake Minnie Belle site can be used to kill zebra mussels and other AIS that could be on boats or in ballasts. The service is free for everyone. The unit will be out 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day of the week. Richardson said those hours, which are sponsored by the lake association, may fluctuate later in the season.