Jason Aldean

 Submitted photo

Three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year Jason Aldean and first-time Winstock artist Cole Swindell will headline the 30th anniversary Winstock Country Music Festival, set for Friday-Saturday, June 14-15, 2024, at the festival grounds in Winsted.

Friday night will feature a Winstock newcomer in Swindell who, in the 10 years since his debut, has racked up an impressive 12 number one singles as an artist — 13 as a songwriter. The Georgia hitmaker has over 5.2 billion global career streams.

