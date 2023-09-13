Three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year Jason Aldean and first-time Winstock artist Cole Swindell will headline the 30th anniversary Winstock Country Music Festival, set for Friday-Saturday, June 14-15, 2024, at the festival grounds in Winsted.
Friday night will feature a Winstock newcomer in Swindell who, in the 10 years since his debut, has racked up an impressive 12 number one singles as an artist — 13 as a songwriter. The Georgia hitmaker has over 5.2 billion global career streams.
"Cole Swindell is an artist we've wanted to have at Winstock for years," said Winstock Country Music Festival Committee Chairman Dave Danielson. "Even though he's getting married earlier during the week of Winstock, we're grateful he'll be able to celebrate both his new marriage and our 30th anniversary with us."
Joining Aldean and Swindell will be Jon Pardi, Russell Dickerson, Sara Evans, Tracy Lawrence, Love and Theft, Tigirlily Gold, Neon Union, Rocket Club, Hailey James, and more still to be announced later this year. In addition to the remaining artists, organizers are also planning some fun surprises to commemorate the 30th year of Winstock and celebrate Winstocks of years past.
"It's hard to believe it's been 30 years of Winstock," Danielson said. "It's amazing to look back at its beginnings and what it's become today."
Based on the high demand for tickets at this year's event for 2024, Winstock's VIP tickets, along with campgrounds A, B, C, and D are sold out. A limited number of reserved seats remain available and are expected to sell quickly.
"We had a record number of orders placed at this year's festival for our 2024 event," Danielson said. "We hope those who didn't get their tickets this year will take advantage of this first chance to get their tickets and camping passes secured for what's guaranteed to be a great time."
Tickets and camping are available at shop.winstockfestival.com or by calling 320-485-4287, though organizers recommend getting best-available tickets and camping online and only calling if there are questions.