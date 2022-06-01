Allison Wright recently joined University of Minnesota Extension in McLeod and Meeker counties as the 2022 AFNR summer intern. Wright will sample alfalfa fields, attend field days, write media releases, and inform the public about “Hot Topics” in agriculture through the internship.
She said she is excited to gain experience working with various aspects of Extension work and continue developing her communication skills.
Wright grew up on her family’s dairy and crop farm just outside of Hutchinson. Her jobs include milking the cows, feeding and managing calves, and various tractor duties on the farm. In addition, she enjoys working in her family’s new store that promotes local Minnesota foods like gelato, specialty cheese, and products produced on her farm including beef and Aronia berries.
Wright will be a sophomore at South Dakota State University this fall, in pursuit of a degree in agricultural communication and agricultural leadership, with minors in dairy industry and agricultural business.
Outside of her internship work, Wright can be found showing dairy and swine at the McLeod County Fair, wearing a crown and sash as a McLeod County Dairy Princess, or at the Minnesota State Fair getting her likeness sculpted as one of the 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way finalists.