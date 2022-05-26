Alyosha Frick is this month’s McLeod County 4-H member of the month. Alyosha is the son of Dave and Oksana Frick of Brownton. He is a member of the Lake Marion Lakers 4-H Club and has been in 4-H for 10 years. Alyosha is currently a sophomore attending Hutchinson High School.
As a 4-H member, Alyosha has been treasurer in the past and is currently vice president of his 4-H club. He has attended 4-H camp, been a part of poultry knowledge bowl, exhibited many incredible art and craft projects, vegetables and animals at the county fair. He has excelled with his project work to the extent that he has earned the opportunity to showed chicken and various 4-H Building projects at the State Fair multiple years. Alyosha has earned purple ribbons for is meticulous work and has thoroughly impressed judges with his knowledge, exhibit quality and the creation of some pretty incredible origami projects. Alyosha’s favorite 4-H activity is showing animals. These include both beef and poultry.
Through participating in 4-H, Alyosha has learned both self-confidence and self-determination. Both of these are skills that will help him not only in 4-H, but beyond. Alyosha says that people should join 4-H because, “It is fun and a good learning experience.”
Outside of 4-H, Alyosha is involved in Civil Air Patrol and FFA. Following high school graduation he would like to farm. Alyosha’s advice to new 4-H members is: “Stick with it, 4-H is a great program.”
In 4-H, youth grades kindergarten through one year past high school graduation have the opportunity to learn, lead and explore their passions while giving back to their communities. To learn more about 4-H or have incredible experiences like Alyosha, contact Darcy Cole, 4-H Extension Educator at 320-484-4305 or dacole@umn.edu.