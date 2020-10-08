The Hutchinson American Legion Auxiliary Unit 96 is having its regular October meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at the Hutchinson VFW. A meal will be available for purchase at 6 p.m.
American Legion Auxiliary meeting Oct. 21
Stephen Wiblemo
