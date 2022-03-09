The regular meeting of the Hutchinson American Legion Auxiliary Unit 96 is 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 16.
"We will be collecting for the McLeod Emergency Food Shelf for the Minnesota Food Share March Campaign," said Donna Telecky, unit president. "All donations collected during the campaign are multiplied by the FoodFund."
Also meeting that evening is the Hutchinson American Legion Post 96. Dinner is at 5:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m. Both meetings are at the Hutchinson VFW, 247 First Ave. S.E.