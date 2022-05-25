Hutchinson Legion Post 96 was chartered on Oct. 20, 1920, with Dr. A.J. Thompson, cavalryman and veterinarian, as its first commander. Fast forward 102 years and the post has accomplished another first — Diane Jankowski was sworn in May 18 as its first female commander.
“It’s a huge honor first and foremost,” Jankowski said. “It’s overwhelming because being the commander anywhere would be overwhelming, being the first female commander, well. It’s also making sure that I bring in the female veterans’ perspective. We have a few female members. I would like to have more. I want them to feel welcome to come to a meeting and see if they want to get involved. That would be great.”
As commander, Jankowski’s area of focus is veteran suicide. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs reports that there are an average of 20 veteran suicides per day, and suicide among veterans account for about 14% of all suicides in the U.S.
“Tim Burley, (former Legion commander), is very active in this,” she said. “I’ve taken the QPR training (QPR stands for Question, Persuade, Refer Suicide Prevention Training) he brought in. Why are veterans doing it and what can we do to help and hopefully save as many veterans as we can.”
Another area of work will be increasing Legion membership. Like many service organizations, the Legion is experiencing a drop in membership. Currently it has about 590 members. Jankowski wants to change that.
“In the military, you’re used to being around a lot of people,” she said. “People miss that, the camaraderie. If you’re joining a service organization like the Legion, they want to continue serving and feel that their service is valuable, what they do matters, they want to be heard.”
Jankowski is also interested in identifying Hutchinson-area veteran-owned and managed businesses.
“I don’t think the community knows how many businesses are owned or operated by veterans,” she said. “I think there are a lot. They don’t realize the impact of veterans on the community. I think just going around and checking out veteran-owned and managed businesses will be fun.”
Although the American Legion no longer has a building in Hutchinson, it does have a good-sized office in the Larson Builders building, 642 Adams St. S.E., across from 3M.
Another of Jaskowski’s goals is for veterans to feel welcome at the Legion office, so they will feel comfortable stopping in and visiting.
“We’ll have the coffee on and they can come in and relax, let us know if they need anything,” she said. “Sometimes we have little blockers that stop us. If we can help with that, we can help people be successful.”
SERVING OTHERS
Jankowski was born and raised around Pine City, Minnesota. She served 8 years active duty in the Air Force. It was during her military service that she met her future husband, Michael, who was also in the Air Force. Following their honorary discharges from the service, they moved to California. It was a job in Cosmos that brought them back to the area.
“My husband didn’t want to move to such a small town,” she said. “We look around Hutchinson and he liked Hutchinson. My mom grew up around Litchfield and my grandparents lived in Brownton. We’ve lived in Hutchinson 29 years.”
Jankowski is a 25-year member of the local American Legion post. She joined because she wanted to continue to serve in a community.
“Hutchinson is a great community to do that,” she said.
In addition to helping veterans, the Legion supports youth activities. Among their recent actions was helping Hutchinson High School freshman Paisley VonBerge add a flagpole to the new softball fields south of the high school.
“It was important to have a flag pole because of what the flag stands for,” she said. “Firstly for the people who served to even make it possible for us to play this sport, and the fact the meaning of the flag is unity, as in sports we are united as a team. Many girls on the team have family who are actively serving or who have served, so when we didn’t have the flag to represent our pride, it was very hard to feel proud of our game.”
To change this, VonBerge reached out in January to Legion Post 96 to ask them about donating a flag pole.
“Tim Burley got back to me right away and we talked about how important this is to the players and the community,” she said. “After the motion passed at the meeting, I went to a Legion meeting and thanked all members for what they generously gave us and explained to them why this was so important to us. They granted us $1,000 to use for the project. I was able to get a bid for exactly $1,000. The coaches and the athletic director were all extremely proud and excited.”
Jankowski said there was a lot of neat things that can happen when groups collaborate. They just have to be creative about how to make it happen.
“Girls State and Boys State are two (Legion) programs that are very important to me because they grow leaders for our community,” she said. “The kids come back with a whole lot of confidence in their own abilities. They know they can handle things. Oratorical contests are where kids learn how to be better at public speaking, so they can present their ideas — compelling, thoughtful and well-thought out. Scholarships are available for girls and boys. I think Hutch is an area with a lot of educational opportunities. We have Ridgewater. There’s a lot for kids to do, aspire to and work toward. Hutchinson has much to offer.”