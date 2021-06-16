Anne Broderius, West Elementary principal, is the guest speaker at the Hutchinson Kiwanis meeting 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 22. Broderius will share information about the expanded Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) and Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE) programs at West and Tiger elementary beginning with the 2021-22 school year.
Kiwanis meet for lunch (on your own) at 11:45 a.m. at the VFW, 247 First Ave. S.E., Hutchinson. After lunch, there is a short business meeting at 12:15 p.m. followed by the program at 12:30 p.m. and ending by 1 p.m.
The group meets at the Hutchinson VFW the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The public is always welcome.