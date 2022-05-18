There’s hardly a vacant rental unit in the city of Hutchinson.
The 2021 annual report from Housing and Redevelopment Authority Director Judy Flemming to the Hutchinson City Council this past week showed a 2021 occupancy vacancy rate of 0.72.
“A healthy vacancy rate is usually around 5%,” she said.
The last time Hutchinson’s vacancy rate was above that point was 2012 when it was 5.3%, according to data provided by the HRA. In 2013 it dropped to 4.08% and has hovered around 2% since.
“We’ve added ... 240 rental units the last three to four years, and basically what that vacancy rate is saying is they’re all full,” said City Administrator Matt Jaunich. “That’s why we’re seeing even more demand and desire to build additional apartments.”
Demand for housing has continued into 2021. Flemming said a few weeks ago she received a phone call from a Lester Prairie manufacturer planning to bring in employees from Puerto Rico. The caller was seeking housing options for those employees.
“One of my concerns is this is a temporary thing,” Flemming said. “But this person said they’re investing in their employees, so they want them to stay around.”
A housing study to quantify the demand will help the city go to developers and funding sources to bring housing projects to Hutchinson, Flemming said. Such a study has been slowed due to the delay of 2020 census figures.
While housing options remain low, rent appears to be high according to data Flemming shared with the City Council. Common financial advice dictates that rent should be no more than 30% of the household gross income.
“In reality, right now it’s usually a lot higher than that,” Flemming said.
An October 2021 survey of rent costs in the city showed 73 efficiency or one-bedroom apartments met the 30% threshold for those earning $10 or $12 an hour. Another 158 would meet that threshold for those earning $15 or $18 an hour. Apartments with two and three bedrooms swung more heavily toward the $15-$20 an hour range.
HRA PROGRAMS
In 2021 the HRA worked with homeowners to provide financial assistance through various programs.
Live and Work Program: This program offers a $5,000 grant for first-time home buyers who live and work in Hutchinson. Two grants were given in 2021.
Home Improvement Grant: This program gives 50% (up to $10,000) of eligible rehabilitation improvements for livability in homes. Ten households used the program in 2021.
Small Cities Development: The HRA closed out the 2019 Minnesota Small Cities Development Grant at the 907 Dale Street Apartments. The overall project cost was $821,000 with $469,751 from federal grant dollars, $105,247 in local dollars and $246,001 from the property owner.