Hutchinson's Housing and Redevelopment Authority completed several projects in 2022.
According to an annual report to the City Council by executive director Judy Flemming this past week, the HHRA completed five first-time homebuyer workforce initiative projects. Another nine projects received a city home repair grant. One project received the city accessibility grant program. A manufactured home rehabilitation project in 2022 received a Minnesota Housing Rehab Loan Program grant.
The HHRA's work began in 1969 when it was formed by the city council to address a shortage of housing for low to moderate income families, and to address substandard areas in Hutchinson.
The HHRA owns and manages Park Towers Apartments where the average age of residents is 57.
“We have a similar mix of elderly and disabled,” Flemming said. “The majority of tenants fit into the very low household income limit.”
The Department of Housing and Urban Development conducted a management and operations review of Park Towers in 2022, and reported no findings. A score of 81c means it will not face another inspection for two years.
According to the annual report, Hutchinson had a 1% market rate general occupancy vacancy rate in 2022. The occupancy rate has fluctuated over the years. In 2002 it was 9%. In 2005 it was 2.12%. In 2009 it was 14.9%. It has hovered around the 1-2% range since 2014, when it was 1.89%.
The average rent in Hutchinson is:
- $699 for a one-bedroom apartment,
- $843 for a two-bedroom apartment, and
- $1,013 for a three-bedroom apartment.
Flemming cited data from the McLeod County Assessor’s Office, which found that in 2022 the median housing sale price was $244,000. There were 299 home sales.
In the beginning of 2022, the interest rate for a 30-year fixed loan was 3.22%. At the end of the year it was 6.42%.
“I just looked now, it’s right about 7.36%,” Fleming said.
Foreclosures have overall trended downward in Hutchinson, with 77 in 2011 and three in 2021. There had been a moratorium on foreclosures in 2021, and in 2022 the figure climbed slightly in 10.
Looking ahead to 2023, the HRA plans to:
- invest in staff training,
- update units and update the security camera system,
- institute a tenant text message system,
- follow legislation that may require sprinklers in high rise residential buildings, and
- support tenant council activities.
It also intends to explore housing resources that could address housing needs identified in a recent housing study. The study was reviewed in a recent City Council workshop. Among the many points of data discussed was the apparent need for 1,500 new housing units through 2030.