Hutchinson's Housing and Redevelopment Authority completed several projects in 2022.

According to an annual report to the City Council by executive director Judy Flemming this past week, the HHRA completed five first-time homebuyer workforce initiative projects. Another nine projects received a city home repair grant. One project received the city accessibility grant program. A manufactured home rehabilitation project in 2022 received a Minnesota Housing Rehab Loan Program grant.

