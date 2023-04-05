From one end of Hutchinson to the other, the city's Public Works and Engineering Department is busy.
The department — which had $24.6 million in budget expenditures in 2022 and 31.15 full-time equivalent positions — looks after Hutchinson's streets, cemetery, airport, water, wastewater and more. Its annual report, which was reviewed by the Hutchinson City Council this past week, details numerous projects both planned and undertaken.
In particular, the report highlights three 2022 achievements.
Work is ongoing on a $ 3.1 million project to improve Otter and Campbell lakes and the South Fork Crow River. The state's 2020 bonding bill funded the work in part. The city hopes to improve water quality, reduce watershed soil loss, restore habitat, enhance recreation and replenish lost topsoil. The project is again listed as a major project in 2023, with work underway to secure additional funding and identify viable projects.
Stormwater infrastructure was installed, and streets west of the Recreation Center were reconstructed as part of a major project construct the south central trunk storm sewer. Finishing touches are underway this year.
One of the wastewater facility's largest projects since 2007 was substantially completed in 2022. Work was undertaken to improve the preliminary treatment system, to capture more solids earlier in the process, and to gain better control and flexibility.
Looking ahead, partial reconstruction on Robert's Road Southwest will complete work that began when the high school was reconstructed. When improvements are completed, Hutchinson will take over Jefferson Street Southeast between Airport Road and Edmonton Street. A mill overlay project for Century Avenue Southwest, School Road Northwest will preserve the pavement there. A sidewalk trail along State Highway 15, near Oakland Cemetery, will be completed.
The annual report compared Hutchinson to 29 other outstate Minnesota cities in 2022, such as Crookston, Monticello, St. Cloud, Grand Rapids, Rochester, New Ulm, Willmar and Marshall.
- Hutchinson's utility rates are average (-0.1%) in comparison to the other cities, but substantially lower (-28%) than the average of the top five cities surveyed.
- Hutchinson's water rates are slightly below average (-2%) in comparison to the other cities, but substantially lower (-45.7%) than the average of the top five cities surveyed.
- Hutchinson's wastewater rates were slightly above average (4.1%) compared to the other cities, but substantially lower (-29%) than the average of the top five cities surveyed.
- Hutchinson's stormwater rates were below average (-14.9%) compared to the other cities, but substantially lower (-53.6%) than the average of the top five cities surveyed.