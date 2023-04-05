Otter Lake

Hutchinson is ready to move forward with steps to improve Otter and Campbell lakes, starting with work on connecting streams. The overall project is expected to take place in phases over several years and rely on state bonding funds.

 File photo

From one end of Hutchinson to the other, the city's Public Works and Engineering Department is busy.

The department — which had $24.6 million in budget expenditures in 2022 and 31.15 full-time equivalent positions — looks after Hutchinson's streets, cemetery, airport, water, wastewater and more. Its annual report, which was reviewed by the Hutchinson City Council this past week, details numerous projects both planned and undertaken.

