It might be easier to list what Hutchinson Public Works and Engineering doesn't do than to try and list all of its responsibilities.
With streets, the cemetery, the airport, water, wastewater and plenty more under its umbrella, the department's work stretches to all corners of Hutchinson. If you've ever watched snow removal, been relieved by street maintenance, walked a trail or sidewalk or spotted a street sweeper, you've seen the activity of Public Works employees.
At the Hutchinson City Council meeting this past week, Public Works director Kent Exner updated council members with his annual report.
He reported the department had a staff adding up to 30 full-time equivalent positions.
“That’s as high as I think we’ve been since probably (2009) right after the recession played out and we had to make some cuts," Exner said.
He later added, "We have a great staff. ... It's amazing what we're able to produce, administer, deliver."
The department's $27.96 million overall expenditures, he said, were "definitely a high water mark."
The annual report details dozens of major projects completed by Public Works in 2021, but a few residents may recognize include:
- new construction on Jefferson Street Northeast from Washington Street to First Avenue Northeast;
- partial reconstruction on First Avenue Northeast, on Clinton Avenue Southwest, and on Harrington and Merrill Street Southwest;
- a pedestrian crossing signal on State Highway 7 at Montana Street Northwest; and
- the completion of an Americans with Disabilities Act Transition Plan.
Exner told City Council members a lot of work was completed.
"The biggest project in 2021 was the neighborhood east of the Recreation Center/Civic Arena," reads the report. "In 2020, utility work consisted primarily of installing southwest trunk storm sewer improvements ... (and) 2021' s project consisted of reclaiming and partially reconstructing several streets, following utility installation."
The report also details work put into improvements to the Wastewater Treatment Facility' s preliminary treatment facility, process equipment and the plant's SCADA systems.
"Infrastructure maintenance consisted primarily of Replay sealant and maintenance overlays on Arizona, Carolina, Harrington and Merrill (streets)," according to the report. "Public Works operators focused on localized street repairs and were able to place over 200 tons of bituminous material."
LOOKING AHEAD
For 2022, Public Works is expecting to work on a $3.1 million project to improve Otter and Campbell lakes, and the South Fork Crow River with financial aid from the state bonding bill. Work will include a forebay to trap upstream sediments as well as stream bank and shoreline restoration.
"Completion of the wastewater plant preliminary treatment project will end one of the largest projects at the plant since 2007, when a portion of the plant was constructed," reads the report. "This project will make improvements to the preliminary treatment system, with the goal of capturing more solids earlier in the treatment process and adding greater operational control and flexibility."
UTILITY RATES
According to the Public Works annual report, Hutchinson saw average utility bills increase from $82.28 to $84.34 per month from 2012 to 2021. That's an increase of about 2.5%. Meanwhile, according to the report, the average utility bills for outstate Minnesota climbed 39.1% from $61.56 to $85.63 on average. The data it cites is from the AE2S 2021 Annual Utility Rate Study.
"Hutchinson's water rates are slightly below average (-4.2%) when compared to other outstate Minnesota cities included in the survey and are substantially lower (-41.3%) than average rates of the top five cities surveyed," the report says. "Hutchinson's wastewater rates are slightly above average (+1.8%) when compared to other outstate Minnesota cities included in the survey and are substantially lower (-25.2%) than average rates of the top five cities surveyed.
"Hutchinson' s storm water rates are well below average (-11. 9%), when compared to other outstate Minnesota cities included in the survey and are substantially lower (-53%) than average rates of the top five cities surveyed."