The McLeod County Veterans Services Office includes Grant Christensen and Brianna Lauer, in addition to Cassandra Carrigan.

Most people spend their honeymoon somewhere relaxing on a beach, sipping a refreshing cocktail and soaking in the sun. However, that was not the case for Cassandra Carrigan. Just a week after her 2005 wedding she was deployed to the southern part of Iraq. Her husband, Darren Carrigan, deployed to Iraq a month later.

That was the first of Carrigan’s three deployments and the start of a military career spanning two decades while serving in the Minnesota Army National Guard, and she is not done serving yet.

