Most people spend their honeymoon somewhere relaxing on a beach, sipping a refreshing cocktail and soaking in the sun. However, that was not the case for Cassandra Carrigan. Just a week after her 2005 wedding she was deployed to the southern part of Iraq. Her husband, Darren Carrigan, deployed to Iraq a month later.
That was the first of Carrigan’s three deployments and the start of a military career spanning two decades while serving in the Minnesota Army National Guard, and she is not done serving yet.
On June 6, Carrigan was sworn in as McLeod County Veterans Service Officer during a County Board meeting. She is filling the shoes of Jim Lauer, who retired May 25 after 19 years of service to McLeod County.
“I think it is an honor that I was chosen for this,” said Carrigan. “Jim taught me over the last 10 years what it means to serve veterans.”
Carrigan is not new to Veterans Services. A 2013 phone call she and her husband received sparked her interest in applying for the position. After meeting with Lauer, Carrigan knew this is what she wanted to do with her life.
“I sat down with Jim, he explained everything to me, and I was like, ‘this is what I want’,” said Carrigan. “This is going to fit what I feel like I was called to do.”
Carrigan felt the call to serve at an early age after seeing recruiters at Glencoe High School and is the first female in her family to join the military.
“I had a cousin who graduated the year before me,” recalled Carrigan. “At family functions, my uncles would talk to him and be all excited, and I thought, ‘I can do this too’.”
McLeod County has approximately 2,500 veterans. According to Carrigan, fewer than half of veterans in the county use their benefits — in part because they do not know what type of benefits are available to them.
That is where Carrigan and her team can help, by knowing all the niches and specialties where veterans can get assistance.
“When a veteran comes to us and says, ‘I have this problem,’ but when you interview them you realize well, they have this problem, because of this problem, because of this problem.” said Carrigan. “And knowing how to help them figure out all of these things, so they can get back on their feet.”
Another barrier for accessing services is not all veterans self-identify as a veteran. Carrigan believes it has to do with the multiple definitions of veteran, since both state and federal government have different characterizations of the word.
“They don’t understand that, yes, you raised your hand and swore to serve your country, you’re a veteran,” said Carrigan. “Anyone who walks through our door and has served our country, I will call you a veteran. Do you qualify for all the benefits? No, not necessarily but that’s what my job is to educate you on which ones you do qualify for.”
Some of the benefits offered federally by the Department of Veterans Affairs are VA healthcare, VA compensation, disability claims, pension claims, VA home loans and the GI Bill. The state of Minnesota offers various financial assistance programs such as education benefits, homelessness prevention and employment assistance.
Carrigan’s short-term goal for the county’s Veteran Services Office is to fully train the two new assistant veterans service officers, Grant Christensen and Brianna Lauer. According to Carrigan, Lauer recently filled in for her while she was deployed to Kuwait in 2021 and is ready to hit the ground running. The long-term goal is to have a rotating presence in surrounding communities to assist veterans who are having a hard time traveling to the main office.
Besides assisting veterans, Carrigan hopes to be a role model for her daughters.
“I also want to show my two girls an example of multiple careers and what you can do with your life,” she said. “When I joined there was females in the military, but it wasn’t as much as there are now. I see the population growing more and more in my lifetime. Combat arms jobs have opened to females. I mean it, there’s a glass ceiling and we’re going to go through it.”
Currently, Carrigan currently serves in the Minnesota Army National Guard as a captain out of Cottage Grove in the 134th brigade support battalion.