With the deadline to be REAL ID ready less than a year away, state officials are encouraging Minnesotans who apply for a REAL ID to use the online pre-application tool before they visit their local driver’s license office to ensure they have the required documents.
Every air traveler 18 years of age or older will need a REAL ID, enhanced driver’s license or ID, passport or passport card or another acceptable form of ID to fly within the United States or enter federal facilities beginning Oct. 1. A standard Minnesota driver’s license will not be accepted for federal use as of that date, but it will still be a valid form of identification and valid for lawful driving privileges.
“Applying for a REAL ID requires more documentation than Minnesotans are used to providing when renewing their standard driver’s license or ID card,” said Emma Corrie, Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services director. “We know this can be confusing, and we don’t want people making multiple trips to an office to complete their REAL ID application. That’s why the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services division, or DVS, launched the pre-application tool with the new driver services system last year.”
REAL ID Frequently Asked Questions
What documents do I need to obtain a REAL ID? A person must provide:
- One document proving identity, date of birth and legal presence in the United States.
- If the name on the identity document is not the same as a person’s current name, a name change document must be submitted.
- One document proving social security number.
- Two different documents proving current residency in Minnesota.
What is the difference between a REAL ID and an enhanced driver’s license or ID?
REAL IDs:
- Are issued to both U.S. and non-U.S. citizens.
- Cost the same as a standard license or ID card.
- Cannot be used as border crossing documents.
Enhanced driver’s licenses and ID cards:
- Are federally-approved border crossing documents under the Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative and can be used to travel by land or sea to Mexico, Canada and some Caribbean countries.
- Are only issued to U.S. citizens.
- Cost $15 more than a standard license or ID card.
- Require additional documentation that REAL IDs do not, such as proof of citizenship, proof of photographic identity and an interview questionnaire at the time of application.
How long is a REAL ID valid for?
- A REAL ID driver’s license or ID card is valid for four years. This is the same as a standard and Enhanced Driver’s License or ID card
Federal enforcement and identification requirements
Passed by Congress in 2005, the REAL ID Act establishes minimum security standards for state-issued driver's licenses and ID cards. The Act refers to federal anti-terrorism laws and regulations that control access to:
- Federally regulated commercial aircraft.
- Federal facilities requiring identification to enter, such as military bases or nuclear power facilities.
- For more information on acceptable forms of identification for boarding aircraft, please see TSA’s website.
- Check with individual federal facilities regarding their requirements.
How to stay updated
- Find Minnesota REAL ID information and resources at the state’s website: REALID.dps.mn.gov.
- The DPS-DVS Facebook page will have information that can easily be shared.
- A recent DPS Blog post has information to consider when deciding which license or ID card you need.
How to get help
For driver services questions (licenses, ID cards, driver compliance and exams) send an email to dvs.driverslicense@state.mn.us, and include your full name and date of birth with your question. You can also call 651-297-3298.
For vehicle services questions (ownership transfers, titles, liens and vehicle registration) visit the DVS website and submit your question using the vehicle services contact forms. You can also call 651-297-2126 or email dvs.motor.vehicles@state.mn.us and include your full name, date of birth, and license plate or VIN number with your question.