Minnesota West Community and Technical College is offering free applications. Students applying to Minnesota West with start dates for summer term 2020 or fall semester 2020 will have their application fee waived at the time that they apply through June 1.
To apply at Minnesota West Community and Technical College visit mnwest.edu/get-started/apply.
There are more than 60 online courses available during summer term and 60 majors and technical programs to choose from at Minnesota West.
For more information contact visit mnwest.edu or call 800-658-2330.