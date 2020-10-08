Starting Monday, Oct. 12, appointments will be needed for several licensing services at the McLeod County North Complex, 2391 Hennepin Ave. N., Glencoe.
Services that will require an appointment include driver’s license renewals, motor vehicle transactions, DNR, birth, death and marriage certificates. Call 320-864-1310 after 8 a.m. to schedule an appointment for the following business day.
Tabs may be processed as a walk-in transaction, but residents are encouraged to renew tabs by mail or the drop box located in front of the North Complex building. Include your prebill, insurance info, check, phone and driver’s license number. Tabs will then be processed and mailed.
Voters and tax payments are accepted as walk-in services.