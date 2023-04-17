It's Severe Weather Awareness Week, during which emergency management services make sure the public is aware of how to stay safe in case of inclement weather.
Mock tornado drills are planned statewide on Thursday. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety encourages counties to sound outdoor warning sirens at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. to allow schools, businesses and other facilities to use the opportunity to conduct a tornado drill and practice emergency shelter plans. The second drill is meant to give second-shift workers and those at home an opportunity to practice as well. Wireless emergency alerts on cell phones should not sound for these drills.