It's Severe Weather Awareness Week, during which emergency management services make sure the public is aware of how to stay safe in case of inclement weather.
On Thursday, April 7, there will be a statewide mock tornado drill at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Outdoor warning sirens will be heard, and schools, businesses and other facilities are encouraged to use the opportunity to conduct a tornado drill and practice emergency shelter plans. The second drill is meant to give second-shift workers and those at home an opportunity to practice as well. Wireless emergency alerts on cell phones should not sound for these drills.
A preparedness checklist from Homeland Security and emergency management can be found at tinyurl.com/tornadofactsheet.
To stay up to date on future McLeod County emergency notifications, the CodeRED system is available. it serves as the county's outreach program for both residents and response personnel. It can send telephone calls, text messages, email and social media messages. McLeod County uses it to notify residents regarding hazardous materials, floods, drinking water emergencies, missing or endangered persons and other threats.
To enroll, text Mcleodalert to 99411. A sign-up link can also be found at the McLeod County website at tinyurl.com/mcleodred.