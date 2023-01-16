Come meet two children’s book authors and Glencoe natives, Rhonda Buerkle and Luke Walford, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Winsted Arts Council building in downtown Winsted.
This fun and free event will be geared toward children and adults.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
Snow this evening will taper off as a few snow showers late. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Updated: January 16, 2023 @ 4:47 pm
Come meet two children’s book authors and Glencoe natives, Rhonda Buerkle and Luke Walford, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Winsted Arts Council building in downtown Winsted.
This fun and free event will be geared toward children and adults.
With the help of visual aids, Buerkle and Walford will present the process of how and why they write children’s books. They will also read excerpts from their stories, sign copies, and chat with book lovers.
"Woofy Toofy," "Woofy’s Big Adventur", and" Woofy at the Farm" are among the books Buerkle has written. Buerkle is also a professional grant writer and former director of McLeod Alliance.
Walford has penned "Ollie’s Snowy Day" and "Pickles, Pickles Everywhere." An Air Force veteran, Walford is the owner of Sublime Lawn and Gardens in Chaska and has volunteered with Big Brothers Big Sister for a decade.
The Winsted Arts Council is hosting the event.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.