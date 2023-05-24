While many view Memorial Weekend as the kickoff to summer in Minnesota — taking vacations, opening cabins, fishing and picnics to enjoy this holiday — it wasn’t designated for that purpose. It was established in 1868, first as Decoration Day on May 30, before becoming Memorial Day on the fourth Monday in May to remember and recognize the U.S. personnel who lost their lives while serving in the armed forces.

Many communities around the area plan programs this weekend to honor those individuals. Two — Cedar Mills and Forest City — will have their recognition on Sunday. A variety of guest speakers will offer different perspectives related to Memorial Day at all of them. Most programs will have live music and a few will have parades. Some communities will offer meals or refreshments afterward to continue the recognition of the day.

Tags