While many view Memorial Weekend as the kickoff to summer in Minnesota — taking vacations, opening cabins, fishing and picnics to enjoy this holiday — it wasn’t designated for that purpose. It was established in 1868, first as Decoration Day on May 30, before becoming Memorial Day on the fourth Monday in May to remember and recognize the U.S. personnel who lost their lives while serving in the armed forces.
Many communities around the area plan programs this weekend to honor those individuals. Two — Cedar Mills and Forest City — will have their recognition on Sunday. A variety of guest speakers will offer different perspectives related to Memorial Day at all of them. Most programs will have live music and a few will have parades. Some communities will offer meals or refreshments afterward to continue the recognition of the day.
CEDAR MILLS
St. John’s Lutheran Church, Cedar Mills Township, rural Hutchinson, will honor fallen military heroes at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at the church cemetery. A special tribute will be given to Walter Kurth, who was killed in Italy on Sept 27, 1944, during World War II. He is the only member of the congregation killed in the line of duty. Names of all deceased heroes will be read with the tolling of the bell. Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad will provide military honors.
COSMOS
Cosmos American Legion Post 126 will have its annual Memorial Day program 11 a.m. Monday at the city park. People are to bring a lawn chair. In case of rain, the program will be at Cosmos City Center. The speaker will be local veteran Tyler Degner. Brooklyn Lease will give a Vietnam War history reading. Cosmos Military Honor Guard will conclude the program. A potluck will follow.
DARWIN
Darwin Lions, Darwin Community Club, Perennial Bank, Hantge Funeral Chapel and Darwin Community Legacy Foundation will hold its 22nd annual Memorial Day program at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the brand new Veterans Park in downtown Darwin. People are asked to bring a lawn chair. It will be the first time a Memorial Day service will be held in the park. In case of rain, the program will be at Hantge Funeral Home in Darwin. The speaker will be Tim Steinert, Meeker County Veterans Service officer. Music will be provided by Terri Orzolek on organ and Adam Gedde as soloist. Litchfield Military Honor Guard will provide military honors.
DASSEL
American Legion Post 364 will have its annual Memorial Day program at 9 a.m. Monday. Parade participants should gather at 8:45 a.m. at Dassel Elementary School. Guest speaker will be Jesse R. Carlson, Minnesota National Guard commander of the 133th Airlift Wing. Dassel-Cokato High School band will provide the music. Dassel American Legion will present a 21-gun salute. Directly following the program, coffee and conversation, organized by Dassel Area Historical Society, will be at Dassel Historical Center.
FOREST CITY
Forest City American Legion Post 121 will hold its annual program at 2 p.m. Sunday at Veterans Park in Forest City. In case of rain, it will be held at St. Matthew United Church of Christ in Forest City. The group has held this program for almost 30 years. The guest speaker will be Tim Steinert, Meeker County Veterans Service officer. Members of the Litchfield Male Chorus will provide music and Litchfield Honor Guard will present a rifle salute.
HUTCHINSON
Hutchinson American Legion Post 96 will hold its annual program and parade Monday. The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 335 Main St.
A Memorial Day program follows at 10 a.m. at McLeod County Veterans Park in downtown Hutchinson. Speaker will be Tim Burley, commander of the Hutchinson American Legion. Hutchinson High School band and the Crow River Singers will provide music. Hutchinson Rifle Squad will give the 21-gun salute honoring the fallen veterans.
KINGSTON
Johnson Kelly American Legion Post 488 will hold its Memorial Day program at 10 a.m. Monday at Veterans Memorial Park. Traffic will be shut down at the crossroads of County Road 27 and CSAH 19 during that time. Guest speaker will be Susan Crone, a local veteran. Music will be provided by the Kingston Community Choir under the direction of David Schauer. Kingston American Legion Honor Guard will give the salute. Coffee and cookies will be available afterward at the Community Center, served by the Ladies Auxiliary.
LESTER PRAIRIE
Ray Kirkpatrick American Legion Post 463 will hold its Memorial Day program at 9 a.m. Monday at the Lester Prairie Veterans Memorial Central Park in downtown. Start time is earlier than past programs. In case of rain, the program will be held at the Lester Prairie High School. Bring a lawn chair for seating. Guest speaker will be state Rep. Bobbie Harder. Students Emma Eckstein and Nick Meuleners will do readings. Music will be provided by the Lester Prairie High School band and a Lester Prairie High School music group. The Volley Rifle Salute will be done by the Lester Prairie Honor Guard. Cookies and coffee will follow the program under the gazebo at the park served by the Legion and Auxiliary.
LITCHFIELD
Litchfield American Legion Post 104 will begin the day with its annual french toast breakfast from 7-11:30 a.m. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children, and ages 5 and under are free.
At 8 a.m., the VFW honors a veteran’s grave at Calvary Cemetery. At that same time, the American Legion Auxiliary is busy at the Lake Ripley Cemetery placing flags and wreaths on veterans’ graves.
A parade starts at 9:15 a.m. and will include the Litchfield High School Marching band, in addition to other community organization and city officials.
Ceremonies continue at the Lake Ripley Cemetery at approximately 10:15 a.m. At this time, the band will march through the cemetery, ending in front of the Veteran Memorial Statue on flag row. This ceremony will last about 20 minutes.
A Memorial Day Music program will start at 11 a.m. on KLFD AM/FM. Mixed in with the music will be guest speakers from the VFW, American Legion, Ladies of the Grand Republic, and Mayor Ron Dingmann.
The Grand Army of the Republic Hall in Litchfield will have its annual Memorial Day picnic at the Litchfield Opera House. The meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. All proceeds benefit the museum. Music will be provided by Terry Shaw. The museum will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This is the G.A.R’s 140th year in Litchfield. It was started in 1883.
“Memorial Day has always been a bigger celebration to the organization than Fourth of July,” museum director Danelle Erickson said.
STEWART
The Stewart Degree Fleisch American Legion Post 125 will hold its annual program at 10 a.m. Monday at the Stewart Fire Barn. Guest speaker will be Sam Daley, cofounder of BelieveVet Canine Service Partners, an organization that provides and trains service dogs for veterans free of charge. The Stewart American Legion Rifle Squad will present the 21-gun salute at the Stewart Memorial Park, across the street from the Fire Barn. A chicken and ham meal will be served after the program by the American Legion and Auxiliary. A free will offering will be accepted for the meal.
WINSTED
Martin Krueger American Legion Post 407 will hold its annual Memorial Day program at 10 a.m. Monday at the dais at the public cemetery. Guest speaker will be Cassandra Carrigan, McLeod County Veterans Service officer. Music will be provided by the Howard Lake Waverly Winsted Chorus directed by Alexandra Thrasher. The Winsted American Legion Honor Guard will present the rifle salute. Historically, there has been a naval tribute at the lake, but that will not take place this year. Winners of the fifth-grade Memorial Day essay contest will be announced for both Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted and Holy Trinity schools. The honor roll will be read for all veterans who have passed. A potluck follows at the American Legion in town.
The public is encouraged to visit Winsted’s Veteran’s Memorial located at the west end of Hamline Park, off County Road 1. Besides the names, there are biographies and stories of all the veterans who have died.