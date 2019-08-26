What transportation needs haven’t been addressed in central Minnesota?
That’s the question the Mid-Minnesota Development Commission — which helps to administer state and federal programs in Kandiyohi, McLeod, Meeker and Renville counties — wants to dig into. Community development director Matthew Johnson visited the McLeod County Board Tuesday to discuss the topic and ask for support.
The commission is in Phase 2 of an undertaking funded by the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota Department of Human Services. Overall, the goal of this phase is to sort through current transportation options in the region.
“There are 100 different programs throughout the country to help people pay for their transportation services,” Johnson said, “which I think is ridiculous. I don’t know how anyone could ever understand all the programs.”
To help, MMDC plans to create a resource guide detailing area services and assistance options to help residents reach medical appointments, find work and meet other needs in the rural area. It also hopes to evaluate options for the volunteer driver program, which some transportation services — including Trailblazer Transit — had to stop using because IRS compensation rules limited how much drivers could be paid. MMDC would also analyze transportation gaps, such as challenges in reaching St. Cloud, home of the nearest Veterans Affairs hospital.
“Major employers have communicated loud and clear that transportation needs are a huge obstacle to them filling their employment,” Johnson said. “People either can’t afford it, or employers are having a tough time in some sectors getting people where they need to be.”
Phase 2 also includes the creation of a program to teach people how to get around without driving. The Minnesota Board on Aging has expressed interest in helping, Johnson said.
The state-funded project, as presented to the County Board Tuesday, is an adjustment from the approach proposed in Phase 1, which resulted in the creation of a work plan. At the time, MMDC proposed the creation of a new board, an idea county boards and other interested parties in the area did not support.
“Loud and clear was they didn’t want a new board to be formed,” Johnson said.
Instead, the 21-commissioner MMDC board comprised of representatives from cities, counties, townships and private entities in the area will administer the program with help from a sub-committee and advisory council.
McLeod County Board Member Ron Shimanski asked about the future of the program.
“MnDOT is looking at the first five years for sure, then they’re going to re-evaluate it,” Johnson said.
“The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Department of Human Services are working together finally,” Shimanski said. “That has been a struggle for years, to get coordination on medical transportation.”
Johnson said that in addition to reaching out to county departments to discuss the services their clients need, local medical services have an interest in the project as missed medical appointments come at a cost.
Though Sibley County and Wright County are not in MMDC’s area, Johnson said they’ll likely be part of the project because of their participation in Trailblazer Transit, a McLeod, Sibley and Wright counties partnership that provides public transportation in the area. Johnson said the Sibley County Board held off on support to let McLeod County respond first.
McLeod County Board Vice Chair Doug Krueger, who sits on the MMDC board, acknowledged there was no cost-share being asked of counties, but said he was worried that may change in the future as counties were being asked to approve the project.
“You don’t anticipate any cost-share,” Krueger said, emphasizing the word “anticipate,” which Johnson previously used when asking for support.
Krueger said he was worried the state-funded project may tie in with ongoing state research, which seems to favor public transit over private carriers, and may result in longer wait times for residents who need to reach their doctor.
“Crossing all these regions, while I understand it makes it better ... it makes it more complicated because we all have different needs,” Krueger said.
Johnson agreed it is confusing to work in such a large region, but noted the goal of the project in Phase 2 is to create a resource to help area residents parse all that information.
“All the red tape that follows Human Services cannot be cut through by the average person,” Johnson said. “We need to come up with the education as to what transportation options are available, what people might be eligible. ... Having another voice out there say, ‘If you’re a veteran, this is what McLeod County Veteran Services can do for you,’ that’s a win-win scenario. It’s just left up to each individual silos to take care of these issues. That’s why we’re failing.”
McLeod County Board Chair Joe Nagel suggested discussing the project, and support of it, with Sibley County, as McLeod and Sibley counties typically have a joint workshop meeting this time of year. Shimanski said he would like to discuss the issue in a workshop setting. County staff were directed to setup a joint meeting.