NEWS

The Hutchinson Area Arizona Snowbirds will start their get-togethers again. The location has changed to the Little Mesa Café, 3329 East Main St., Mesa, Arizona. The phone number is 480-830-6201. The meet-up dates are 9 a.m. the second Thursday of the month: Jan. 12, Feb. 9 and March 9. The Little Mesa Café specializes in home cooking and attendees will be ordering from the menu. There is no agenda and no dues, just eat, meet and greet others that left the snow and cold. For more information, call Rick McGraw at 320-583-7109.

