Arnie Koenig is the latest honoree of Hutchinson Connect’s Kind Neighbor Spotlight, a recognition that allows local residents to nominate “unsung” volunteers.
“Arnie shows up when my lawnmower won’t start, when the plumbing is acting up, when my kids need help — he has a trailer,” said Kay Yoch, a Hutchinson resident who nominated Koenig.
“When a tree is leaning in my yard, he stakes it,” Yoch added. “When my battery died, he got a new one and installed it. He visited my husband four to five times a week for over three years while my husband was in Harmony River. And he has even picked me up at the airport. The list is much longer and he does all of this and more for many elderly widows in Hutch. He’s also been a great volunteer at Harmony River. Truly one of a kind.”
Hutchinson Connects is searching for other Kind Neighbor Spotlight honorees.
Nomination forms are available at several locations such as Hutchinson City Center and Hutchinson Public Library. Nomination forms are also available by request by e-mailing hutchinsonconnects@gmail.com.
Hutchinson Connects reviews each form, contacts the volunteer to confirm its accuracy, and with the volunteer’s approval, submits the information for publication in the Hutchinson Leader.
“Our goal is to raise the profile of those who help their neighbors in quiet but enormously helpful ways,” said Mary Henke, chair of Hutchinson Connects. “There are hundreds of people in Hutchinson who fit this description, and we want to give them the recognition they deserve.”