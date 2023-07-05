Hutchinson City Council unanimously approved $500,000 in America Rescue Plan Act funds for the Uptown Commons project on Franklin Street during its meeting last week.

The Uptown Commons has been a major topic of discussion during the past few years. The goal is for a contractor to build apartments in the area where there had been a medical clinic, west of Dunn Brothers at the intersection of Franklin Street and First Avenue. The city acquired Federal Emergency Management Agency dollars to help the project and has purchased properties near the Crow River’s flooding area.

