Hutchinson City Council unanimously approved $500,000 in America Rescue Plan Act funds for the Uptown Commons project on Franklin Street during its meeting last week.
The Uptown Commons has been a major topic of discussion during the past few years. The goal is for a contractor to build apartments in the area where there had been a medical clinic, west of Dunn Brothers at the intersection of Franklin Street and First Avenue. The city acquired Federal Emergency Management Agency dollars to help the project and has purchased properties near the Crow River’s flooding area.
The city’s property purchases have reached an estimated $1.33 million. FEMA funds of $676,426 aided with the property purchases, as did an existing fund balance of $273,687. The city’s net cost, then, is $382,441. Additional costs are expected with site and infrastructure improvements over the next year.
The Council previously discussed committing ARPA funds toward the redevelopment project. The action this past week made the dedication formal.
“We’ve already committed to it,” City Council member Pat May said.
The city received $1.53 million in ARPA funds. It previously committed $763,270 for the Civic Arena HVAC project and $157,237 for general fund security. At current projections, $107,586 remains to be distributed from ARPA funds.
The construction of a 75-unit apartment complex is expected to begin in the Uptown Commons next summer. A sanitary sewer realignment project is slated for 2024, as is street resurfacing, riverbank stabilization and construction of a retention pond. Plans have the stormwater retention pond construction placed at the northeast end of Glen Street, alongside the Crow River.
“It will be a pretty revolutionary change for that part of Hutchinson,” Economic Development Authority Director Miles Seppelt told the City Council in May. “It’s going to bring a lot of families, a lot of people living in and around downtown. That’s going to be a boost to economic activity in the downtown, for the State Theatre, the coffee shops and the restaurants.”
Renovations for the Jorgenson Hotel are also expected for 2024.