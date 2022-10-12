"Homemaking" is the title of the new exhibit at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts. It features the work of Natasha Pestich, a Minneapolis-based artist and educator who makes prints, artists' books and art installations. The show continues through Nov. 4.
Interested in learning more about this artist? The art center is hosting Pestich for an art-filled day on Saturday, Oct. 22.
"Join us for a printmaking workshop and opening reception for our new exhibition," said Molly Rivera, executive director.
From 1-3 p.m., Pestich will host "Making Prints at Home." This all-ages printmaking workshop will introduce printmaking you can do at home that is easy and safe to clean up and does not require a printing press. Explore several techniques including watercolor monotype with Gelli plates, trace monotype, play with stencils and stamping. No prior printmaking experience is needed and all materials will be provided. This class is free but advance registration is required. To reserve your place, visit tinyurl.com/bdhab4hp.
From 5:30-7 p.m., the art center is hosting a Meet the Artist reception where guests can view Pestich's work and enjoy light refreshments. At 6 p.m. Pestich will present an art talk where she will share her inspiration, process and current body of work.
To give readers a preview of what to expect, Pestich participated in this Leader Q&A.
How did your exhibit "Homemaking" at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts come about?
The idea of home and how we understand our place in the world has been a long-term preoccupation of mine. The dream of home ownership, how we build a sense of belonging through family rituals and housing insecurity are all things I think about as I reflect on growing up in a single-parent household and experiencing eviction first-hand. My projects often reconstruct people and things that have been lost as a way to understand and appreciate their impact and impermanence. My exhibit "Homemaking" allows me to celebrate my mother who struggled to make a home for us, while also embracing and accepting all the things we cannot control.
INSERT LINE BREAK HERE
How do you work? What is your process, media and so on.
My projects start with a story or scenario I am interested in exploring. I usually begin with writing and the development of imagery in tandem with ideas of display. I photograph the exhibition space and spend a lot of time trying to determine how to create an environment that will hold the viewer in a certain feeling or sensibility. From there, I start to test out printmaking-related materials and techniques, scale and color palette. Lately I have been working at the intersection of drawing and photography through screen-printed works.
INSERT LINE BREAK HERE
What inspires you?
Observing how the seasons change, how imagery communicates in literature and film, other artists' work. For this current body of work, I was thinking about how precarious home ownership is, especially in this time of economic hardship due to the pandemic.
INSERT LINE BREAK HERE
What role does teaching play in your creative process?
It is everything. It is wonderful to see the varied responses to an art assignment that reflects the student's personality and interests. As a teacher, you are a witness to how your students' work develops over time — it is different for everybody. This has made me trust my own process more by having faith that all the various things I am working on will tie together somehow.
INSERT LINE BREAK HERE
What role do you think the artist has in society?
Art is an invitation to see and feel deeply. It can hold many things at once and breakdown boundaries or simple definitions. It is open to interpretation, and has the potential to spark conversation that takes on a life of its own. I think artists offer a lot when they facilitate opportunities for others to explore their own creativity or out-of-the-box thinking.
INSERT LINE BREAK HERE
What do you want viewers to take away after visiting your show?
This is a hard question to answer, because the work in the exhibition is very new. I guess I would say I want my viewer to think about what makes a home, the idea of change and impermanence and our inability to control everything. The exhibition has made me think more about how we construct and buy into ideas of home ownership, and how problematic that can be.
IN OTHER ART CENTER NEWS
Enjoy creating art? The art center is hosting the following upcoming events:
- Artoberfest: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. This event is a fundraiser for the art center and features pumpkin smash raffle, pumpkin carving contest, bake sale and more. Admission is free.
- Batik Bonanza: 11 a.m.-1 .m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the art center. Instructor Emily Worm will explore the process of wax resist on fabric to create fun and unique hand-dyed designs. This class if for age 10 or older. The cost is $30 for members and $35 for nonmembers. To register, visit tinyurl.com/yuawy3pz.
- Make-A-Mug: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the art center. In this class, instructor Andrew Rivera will teach students how to create a hand-built mug focusing on coiling techniques. Students also will be able to decorate their mugs using underglaze and pick up their glazed piece after the class — just in time for the holidays. This class is for age 16 or older. The cost is $50 for members and $55 for nonmembers. To register, visit tinyurl.com/mp445rba.
- Open Studio: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the art center. This is an opportunity to meet other artists and makers, hang out, and create. The art center provides the space and select materials. There is no instructor present. Participants are welcome to bring your own art supplies, snacks and beverages. All ages and experience levels are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. No advance registration is required.