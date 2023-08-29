The symbiotic relationship between art and nature takes center stage as two artists, Lisa Truax and Jennifer Stano, join forces to present a thought-provoking exhibition that seamlessly weaves the organic and the abstract.

Titled “The Verdant Muse,” this collaborative showcase, hosted by Hutchinson Center for the Arts, offers a glimpse into the intricate tapestry of the natural world through the eyes of two distinct artistic voices.

