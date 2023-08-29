The symbiotic relationship between art and nature takes center stage as two artists, Lisa Truax and Jennifer Stano, join forces to present a thought-provoking exhibition that seamlessly weaves the organic and the abstract.
Titled “The Verdant Muse,” this collaborative showcase, hosted by Hutchinson Center for the Arts, offers a glimpse into the intricate tapestry of the natural world through the eyes of two distinct artistic voices.
For Truax, ceramics have been a lifelong passion, tracing back to her formative years.
“I guess I always knew it’s sort of what I wanted to do,” Truax said, reflecting on her artistic journey. Her studio in Pickwick, Minnesota, bears witness to her decades-long exploration of sculpting and pottery. “My studio is in the church building, the old church. That’s why we bought the property. So I do work kind of at my house.”
At the heart of Truax’s creations lies a deep reverence for the natural world.
“My work is really about our relationship with the natural environment,” she said, adding that her sculptures and pottery echo humanity’s intricate connection with the elements around us.
Stano, an accomplished painter and project manager, contributes her distinctive voice to the exhibition.
“I really started painting seriously when I was in college and then never really stopped,” Stano said. Balancing her artistic endeavors with her role at an architectural firm, Stano said she finds solace in the patient strokes of oil painting, a medium that beckons depth and introspection.
Stano’s artistry draws inspiration from the world at her doorstep.
“I’m out constantly. I’m a runner, I’m outside with my dog,” she said, highlighting her penchant for finding beauty in the often-overlooked details of the environment. “I find inspiration ... in a lot of the details that others might miss.”
The creative synergy between Truax and Stano is an intentional curation by Hutchinson Center for the Arts, where their shared affinity for nature serves as a thread that binds their works.
“We’re both very much inspired by nature. So that was something that we definitely had in common and in our pieces,” Stano said.
“The Verdant Muse” will grace the gallery space at Hutchinson Center for the Arts through Sept. 22, allowing visitors to embark on a sensory journey that blurs the boundaries between art and nature.
Truax’s ceramics beckon viewers to explore their tactile and conceptual intricacies.
“I hope with my work, to make ceramics, especially abstract ceramics, more approachable,” she said, inviting audiences to delve into the captivating possibilities within the medium.
Stano’s paintings, on the other hand, seek to evoke emotional resonance.
“I’m hoping that my work sparks some inspiration in others,” Stano said, underscoring the universal yet deeply personal language of abstract art.